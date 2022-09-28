Neon Genesis Evangelion Studio Raise Eyebrows With New Job Listings

Following the recently released Evangelion film, Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0: Thrice Upon A Time, the Rebuild of Evangelion movie series has come to a close, with Hideaki Anno moving on from the anime world to the live-action Shin universe in Godzilla, Ultraman, and Kamen Rider. While there have been no rumors that Shinji Ikari will be stepping back into the robot for future adventures, a new job listing at Studio Khara has begun speculation that the studio will be assembling a new anime project in the near future.

Studio Khara first arrived in the world of anime in 2006, with Hideaki Anno transferring from Studio Gainax to the new animation house for the Evangelion film series that puts a fresh spin on the original television show. While there were certainly similarities between Anno's two takes on the universe of NERV, the films that hit theaters were far different in terms of adding new characters as well as how they resolved the story of Shinji and his fellow damaged EVA pilots. Should Evangelion return one day, we would imagine it will be a new retelling of the original story as the previous anime adaptations had.

In a new job listing, Studio Khara stated that they are currently in search of new staff, hinting at the idea that a new project is in the works, though the details of a potential new project have yet to find their way to the light of day at this point.

The last Evangelion film, Thrice Upon A Time, will be hitting theaters in North America via GKIDS on December 6th, 8th, and 11th, though if you haven't had the opportunity to check out the mind-bending anime, you can also check it out streaming on Amazon Prime as it is currently available on the platform.

Khara has also been assisting Hideaki Anno with the creation of the Shin Universe and with a poster dropping Eva Unit 01 beside the likes of Godzilla, Kamen Rider, and Ultraman, fans have wondered if a live-action crossover between all of these properties might be on the way as well.

What project would you like to see Studio Khara work on next? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Evangelion.

Via Ani News And Facts