Heavenly Delusion Goes Viral Thanks to a Genius Animation Illusion

Heavenly Delusion is only one of many new anime series that debuted as part of 2023's anime spring season. Despite competing with quite a few contenders, the mystery story that only has two episodes released so far has been making the rounds in the anime community for a number of reasons. With anime stalwart Production I.G. responsible for the animation in the new series, a recent scene from episode two has gone viral thanks to its use of light and shadow.

The Heavenly Delusion anime has been keeping much of its world and characters steeped in mystery, with the first two episodes flipping between the journey of Maru and Tokio and the children who are held within a closed environment that shelters them from the outside world. Of course, Maru and Tokio are having a much more horrific story in front of them as they encounter strange creatures while moving across a post-apocalyptic landscape. In episode two, we see the pair attempting to kill a nearby creature who is definitely not all it appears to be and gives us one of the scariest moments in perhaps any anime this year.

Heavenly Delusion's Viral Scene

Maru and Tokio have run into quite a few problems during their mysterious quest, though the latest is certainly the creepiest. While the two have a weapon that shoots lasers and runs on regular batteries, it is far from a safe bet that the gun can protect them entirely from the creatures lurking around the corners in Heavenly Delusion. Much like Attack on Titan before it, the series is priding itself on presenting quite a few mysterious elements to its audience.

Tengoku #02



It's rare to see light and darkness utilized like this in anime, but combined with the shift to widescreen and unsettling sound design, it's incredibly effective. This is where Kentaro Waki's photography shines the most, along with Itsuki Tsuchigami's storyboard. pic.twitter.com/wz7tOnTf53 — Relux (@SakugaRelux) April 8, 2023

If you haven't had the opportunity to dive into this anime mystery, here's the official description for Heavenly Delusion's anime adaptation, "In the outside world, 15 years have passed since an unprecedented disaster, that completely destroyed modern civilization. A group of children live in a facility isolated from the outside world. One day, one of them, a girl named Tokio, receives a message that says "Do you want to go outside?" Mimihime, another girl who lives in the same facility, has a prediction and tells the upset Tokio that two people will come from the outside to save her, one of whom has her same face, while the director of the school tells her that the outside world is hell. Meanwhile, a boy named Maru, who looks just like Tokio, is traveling through this devastated Japan with a girl named Kiruko, in search of heaven."