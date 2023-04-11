Lofi Girl Scrambles Social Media as New Anime Boy Joins the Mix

There have been a few staples of Youtube that have helped to elevate the platform to new heights over the years. One of the more somber and relaxing just so happens to be the channel known as "Lofi Girl". Seeing an animated girl hovering over a desk, her cat and background prominently feature, the channel would let viewers hear some relaxing tunes with the animation that would rarely change. Now, the Lofi Girl threw a major curveball at fans by introducing "Lofi Boy", or Synth-Wave Boy as some call him, and fans are beside themselves at this big addition.

For those who might not know about Lofi Girl, the channel first began in 2017 and has since amassed a staggering twelve million subscribers on Youtube. Lofi Boy makes for a good companion to his female counterpart, giving fans the opportunity to hear synth-wave tunes that are played at a steady clip, 24/7. Luckily, Lofi Boy won't be replacing Lofi Girl as the two will work in tandem to give viewers the option of choosing between either for their musical tastes. There hasn't currently been an animated project to explore the background of Lofi Girl, who she is, and where she comes from, but it's clear that the animated character has left her mark.

Lofi Boy Vs. Lofi Girl

You can check out the new channel on Youtube below, with the Official Lofi Girl Youtube making the announcement that the first additional channel was being added to its umbrella. As it stands, the animated project has yet to reveal if any additional characters/musical styles will be made in the future, though based on Lofi Girl's popularity, perhaps it's only a matter of time.

Today marks a very exciting day for the channel, as we release a brand new 24/7 livestream on YouTube! 🎉



Introducing a brand new character in the Lofi universe, we bring to you the genre of Synthwave – beats to chill/game to! 🌌 pic.twitter.com/wlG9Awc4S2 — Lofi Girl (@lofigirl) April 11, 2023

The Lofi Girl and Boy have a style that is quite reminiscent of Studio Ghibli, as the characters methodically work on their respective projects that will most likely never come to an end. Considering the following that Lofi Girl has garnered, the twenty-four-hour absence which hyped up the arrival of this new character threw many of her fans for a loop. As is shown in the crossover video, the two characters are across from one another in different buildings, so perhaps they might meet one of these days.

What do you think of the addition of Lofi Boy? Do you think his tunes can stand up to his predecessor? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Lofi.