‘Neon Genesis Evangelion’ Getting Official Fashion Line

Although anime characters often sport some of the most stylish clothes and looks, but it’s rare that you could sport any of the clothes worn by some of your favorite characters. But at least it’s possible to wear clothes inspired by them.

Fashion outfitter GU has teamed up with Neon Genesis Evangelion to deliver a new clothing line inspired by the series.

As teased by a new visual featuring the series’ characters in the clothing line, the new collaboration features a few t-shirts, dresses, snapback caps, and hooded sweatshirts with imagery and wording of the series adorning them. The line is set to release April 6 in Japan (and you can find the entire line at this link here), and runs anywhere from 790 yen to 2,490 yen depending on how elaborate each piece is.

The line is perfect for those fans who want to show off their love of Neon Genesis Evangelion, but also want it to be subtle yet still make a distinct fashion statement. It’ll also be great since Evangelion doesn’t get many fashion items inspired by the series.

Neon Genesis Evangelion is a psychological drama by way of giant monster versus mech anime. The franchise debuted as a television series in 1995-1996 with two films following in 1997. Neon Genesis Evangelion: Death & Rebirth is an one-part drastically abridged retelling of the first 24 episodes of the television series, and one part new animation. The End of Evangelion, the second film, would incorporate some of Death & Rebirth‘s original animation and offer an alternate take on the original series’ controversial final two episodes.

The series follows Shinji Ikari, who is recruited by his father to pilot the giant mech Evangelion in the fight against giant monsters known as Angels in the futuristic city of Tokyo-3. But Shinji is unwilling to bear this huge responsibility and is often conflicted about taking part in a war he was dragged into. This conflict of emotions leads to many introspective episodes that cover the range of religious, philosophical, and existential concepts.

This has also meant that series fans have eventually made a joke out of Shinji’s refusal to pilot with the often uttered, “Get in the robot, Shinji.” The series itself is known for its first abrupt finale during its first broadcast run featuring a complete collapse of its world.