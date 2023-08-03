Netflix Is About to Lose 2 Top Anime Series

Netflix is the biggest name in streaming for a reason. With a global reach spanning millions of users, there is something for everyone on Netflix. From reality shows to thrilling dramas or high school romances, you can find most anything for your queue. This includes a number of hit anime as Netflix has invested quite heavily in the medium, but now, new reports suggest 2 of its best titles are about to disappear.

The update comes from Netflix itself as fans in the United States saw a licensing notice pop up for two shoes this week. Erased and The Promised Neverland have had their days numbered. In less than a month, the two shows will be taken off Netflix on September 1st, so you better binge the shows while you can.

Luckily, Erased and The Promised Neverland are both finished, so you can watch them all the way through before Netflix drops them. There are also other sites streaming these shows as well. For one, Crunchyroll has both of these anime series in its catalog, and the same goes for Hulu. So if you won't have time to binge these shows, no sweat!

If you are not familiar with The Promised Neverland or Erased, you should know they are top-rated shows with fans. Filled with murder and suspense, both of these shows promise to keep fans on the edge of their seats, so you can read more about the titles below courtesy of their synopses:

The Promised Neverland – "Emma, Norman and Ray are the brightest kids at the Grace Field House orphanage. And under the care of the woman they refer to as "Mom," all the kids have enjoyed a comfortable life. Good food, clean clothes and the perfect environment to learn-what more could an orphan ask for? One day, though, Emma and Norman uncover the dark truth of the outside world they are forbidden from seeing."

Erased – "Twenty-nine-year-old Satoru Fujinuma is floundering through life. Amid his daily drudgery, he finds himself in the grip of an incredible, inexplicable, and uncontrollable phenomenon that rewinds time, a condition that seems to only make his drab life worse. But then, one day, everything changes. A terrible incident forever changes Satoru's life as he knows it...and with it, comes a "Revival" that sends Satoru eighteen years into the past! In the body of his boyhood self, Satoru encounters sights he never imagined he would see again--the smile of his mother, alive and well, his old friends, and Kayo Hinazuki, the girl who was kidnapped and murdered when he was a boy the first time around. To return to the present and prevent the tragedy that brought him back to his childhood in the first place, Satoru begins plotting a way to change Hinazuki's fate...But up against the clock and a faceless evil, does eleven-year-old Satoru even stand a chance?"

