Netflix Is Set to Lose One of Its Best Anime Movies

Streaming has changed the television industry time and again. While its convenience makes watching your favorite shows a snap, sites like Netflix never fail to spark debate when titles leave their service. Now, the anime fandom is up in arms thanks to one such change as Netflix is about to lose one of its best anime films.

This time, live-action anime is on the chopping block, and it is coming for Ichigo Kurosaki. Right now, Bleach is set to expire on Netflix come August 18th. This means fans have a few weeks to binge the live-action Bleach film if they have not see it yet, and this adaptation is definitely worth watching.

After all, Bleach made its debut in 2018, and it acts as the first live-action adaptation of Tite Kubo's hit series. Directed by Shinsuke Sato, Bleach brings Ichigo Kurosaki to life with help from actor Sota Fukushi, and it welcomes fans to Karakura Town. This live-action adaptation adapts the anime's first few arcs up until Rukia is remanded to the Soul Society, so the feature ends with a cliffhanger.

Despite anime's issues with live-action adaptations, Bleach is one of the few that has earned solid reviews from fans. Its story is simplified to accommodate its runtime, but even with the changes, Sato managed to bring the core of Bleach to life. Sadly, no sequel for this adaptation was ever ordered, and fans outside of Japan were able to watch it courtesy of Netflix's license. But now, it seems the service is about to let the license lapse.

If you are not familiar with Bleach at all, you can certainly brush up on Kubo's series before giving this adaptation a go. The Bleach anime is streaming on Netflix as well as Crunchyroll and Hulu. As for the manga, Bleach can be read on the Shonen Jump app. For more info, you can read the story's official synopsis below:

"Ichigo Kurosaki has always been able to see ghosts, but this ability doesn't change his life nearly as much as his close encounter with Rukia Kuchiki, a Soul Reaper and member of the mysterious Soul Society. While fighting a Hollow, an evil spirit that preys on humans who display psychic energy, Rukia attempts to lend Ichigo some of her powers so that he can save his family; but much to her surprise, Ichigo absorbs every last drop of her energy. Now a full-fledged Soul Reaper himself, Ichigo quickly learns that the world he inhabits is one full of dangerous spirits and, along with Rukia--who is slowly regaining her powers--it's Ichigo's job to protect the innocent from Hollows and help the spirits themselves find peace."

What do you think about this latest Netflix move? Have you checked out Bleach yet...?