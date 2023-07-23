Bleach Creator Celebrates Rangiku With New Sketch

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is now making its way through Part 2 of its new anime run for the Summer 2023 anime schedule, and the original creator behind it all is celebrating Rangiku Matsumoto with a fun new sketch. Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has officially kicked off the second wave of fights between the Soul Reapers and the Sternritter forces, and the first two episodes of the new batch have teased that things are getting more intense than ever before as now the Sternritter are fighting with the full force of their respective abilities. But it's only getting started from here on out.

It's been an especially tough road for Toshiro Hitsugaya and Rangiku Matsumoto as they have been facing off against the fiery Bazz-B, who is the complete opposite of Toshiro's abilities. But there's both a bit of hope and not heading into the next episode of the anime. But as things are getting tougher for the two of them in the fight in the latest episode, Bleach series creator Tite Kubo is giving Rangiku the spotlight with a special new sketch of the outfit fans can see in the opening theme sequence. Check it out below:

Where to Watch Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 – The Separation has officially premiered its first three episodes at the time of this writing, and will continue to stream its new episodes outside of Japan on Hulu, with the simulcast in English and Latin American Spanish; and on Star+ and Disney+ with English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, and Italian subtitles. Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 – The Separation Episode 16 is titled "The Fundamental Virulence," and Hulu teases the episode as such:

"Mayuri receives a call from Urahara, who had stayed behind in Hueco Mundo to search for a way to reclaim everyone's stolen Bankai. Urahara claims that he was able to come up with a solution based on the data gained from his earlier battle with [the Sternritter]."

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 – The Separation has plenty more planned for Toshiro and Rangiku as the episodes continue as the fights are really only beginning. There's still much more to cover from Bleach's final arc, so what are you hoping to see from Rangiku before it's all over?