Bleach Anime Finally Reveals Shinji's Bankai

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is now working its way through the second phase of the fights between the Quincies and Soul Reapers with the newest episodes of the anime, and the newest episode of Bleach finally brought Shinji Hirako's Bankai to the franchise in full! One of the big draws heading into the release of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 – The Separation this Summer was the fact that it teased some moments coming to the anime that never quite made it to the pages of Tite Kubo's original final arc of the Bleach manga. This included a major reveal for Shinji's Bankai.

Shinji's Bankai has made its debut in the Can't Fear Your Own World light novel Bleach spin-off story, but never made it to the manga. But now fans have gotten to see this Bankai in action after all these years now that it's been full revealed in the newest episode of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War. Shinji's Bankai is dubbed the "Sakashima Yokoshima Happo Fusagari" and is a golden flower bud that emits a pink mist that is so dangerous to his own allies because it makes allies think they're enemies and attack one another. It's such a powerful move that he wipes out an attacking army with ease:

How to Watch Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Episode 16

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 – The Separation has officially premiered its first three episodes at the time of this writing, and will continue to stream its new episodes outside of Japan on Hulu, with the simulcast in English and Latin American Spanish; and on Star+ and Disney+ with English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, and Italian subtitles. Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 – The Separation Episode 16 is titled "The Fundamental Virulence," and Hulu teases the episode as such:

"Mayuri receives a call from Urahara, who had stayed behind in Hueco Mundo to search for a way to reclaim everyone's stolen Bankai. Urahara claims that he was able to come up with a solution based on the data gained from his earlier battle with [the Sternritter]." This is why Shinji's ultimately able to debut his Bankai for the first real time in the Bleach franchise, and although he won't be able to use it when his fellow Soul Reapers are around, this big move was likely enough for fans who have been waiting a long time to see what his full power was capable of.

What did you think of seeing Shinji's Bankai in action at last? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!