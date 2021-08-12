Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Is Riling Up Fans with Its Casting Announcement

Avatar: The Last Airbender made a big comeback in 2020, and it seems Netflix is ready to give the franchise yet another boost. After the hit animated series made a streaming resurgence, reports confirmed Netflix was developing a live-action adaption of the series. Now, the show's leads have been revealed to the public, and fans are freaking out about the big reveal.

The whole thing went live this morning when Netflix put up an important blog post regarding Avatar: The Last Airbender. It was there the company confirmed the project is well underway with its leads having been cast. As you can imagine, fans were quick to scrutinize the actors, and it seems all is well with the fandom so far.

(Photo: Netflix)

For those who don't know, Gordon Cormier (12) has been cast to lead the TV series. The Canadian actor has starred in several productions to date, and he's also trained in Taekwondo as well as skateboarding. Kiawentiio (14) has been cast as Katara, and the indigenous actress will star opposite Ian Ousley (16) who has been cast as Sokka. Finally, Dallas Liu (17) will play Zuko, and fans will be able to spot him in Marvel's upcoming Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

As you can see below, fans have plenty to say about the show's cast, and it seems most fans are content with these picks. However, netizens at large are wary of the adaptation. Avatar: The Last Airbender doesn't have the best history with live-action makeovers, but Netflix hopes to turn that reputation around. So for now, fans will just have to wait and see how this production turns out.

What do you think about this casting decision? Do you think the crew can handle Avatar: The Last Airbender?