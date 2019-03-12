Netflix Announces ‘Dragon’s Dogma’ Anime

Netflix made big waves in the anime community with a huge push in production and license acquisition in 2018, and 2019 will see an even bigger push as Netflix partners with new anime studios for surprising projects.

Netflix recently announced one of such partnerships with Sublimation, which will produce an anime series based on Capcom’s Dragon’s Dogma video game.

In a press release detailing more of their anime studio partnerships coming in 2019, Netflix confirmed they will be producing projects with Anima, Sublimation and David Production. As for Sublimation, Netflix confirmed they will “partner with Sublimation on Dragon’s Dogma, an original anime series based on the critically acclaimed video game of the same name.”

Unfortunately, there is currently no confirmed release window, and no word on what form the anime series will be taking. But there is a chance that the new series will feature cel-shaded animation. Sublimation released a statement noting their excitement about the partnership with Netflix, and Representative Director Atsushi Koishikawa mentioned how the studio is excited to produce its own title and share their unique cel shaded animation:

“The Sublimation team has long dreamed of working on our own title. We have oftentimes worked with partner studios to create partial CGI portions within a given title, so we feel very fortunate to work with Netflix through this production line deal. We’re excited to bring our unique cel shaded animation that carries hand-drawn textures to anime fans around the world.”

Netflix did release a short synopsis about the new Dragon’s Dogma anime series, however, and they describe it as such, “Based on a world-famous action RPG set in an open world, Dragon’s Dogma from CAPCOM will be brought to life as a Netflix original anime series. The story follows a man’s journey seeking revenge on a dragon who stole his heart. On his way, the man is brought back to life as an ‘Arisen’. An action adventure about a man challenged by demons who represent the seven deadly sins of humans.”

