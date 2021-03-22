Netflix Developing Anime and Live-Action Movie of Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR

✖

Today is a good day to be a fan of both Keanu Reeves and anime. After all, the A-list actor is bringing his love of animation to Netflix for a new project based on his hit comic. Netflix announced it is developing an anime and live-action film based on the actor's comic BRZRKR, and Reeves will star in both projects.

"Exciting news! Netflix is developing a live-action film AND follow-up anime series based on Keanu Reeves’ BRZRKR, a brutally epic saga about an immortal warrior’s 80,000 year fight through the ages. Reeves will produce and star in the film, and voice the anime," Netflix confirmed in a new statement.

As for what fans can expect from this project, BRZRKR began life as a Kickstarter project before BOOM! Studios brought the comic to life. Reeves created the story and has said he spent years fleshing it out before putting it to the page. Now, Netflix is going to bring BRZRKR to the screen, and you can read up on its description of the comic below:

Exciting news! Netflix is developing a live action film AND follow-up anime series based on Keanu Reeves’ BRZRKR, a brutally epic saga about an immortal warrior’s 80,000 year fight through the ages. Reeves will produce and star in the film, and voice the anime. pic.twitter.com/RVWEuBCXTJ — NX (@NXOnNetflix) March 22, 2021

"BRZRKR is a brutally epic saga about an immortal warrior’s 80,000 year fight through the ages. The man known only as “B" is half-mortal and half-god, , cursed and compelled to violence… even at the sacrifice of his sanity. But after wandering the earth for centuries, B may have finally found a refuge – working for the U.S. government to fight the battles too violent and too dangerous for anyone else. In exchange, B will be granted the one thing he desires – the truth about his endless blood-soaked existence…and how to end it."

There is no word on when these projects might debut, but fans are eager to see Reeves step into an anime of his own. The actor has shared his love of anime in the past with fans, so this starring role is suiting. Netflix says the anime will expand on the story of BRZRKR by "exploring different elements of the story" and its universe. So if you have yet to check out this comic, well - you better get in on it!

What do you think about this new order at Netflix? Are you hyped to see Reeves tackle his own anime project? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.