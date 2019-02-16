Netflix Releases ‘Love, Death & Robots’ Trailer From Tim Miller and David Fincher

Netflix has released a trailer for the upcoming animated anthology series Love, Death & Robots from Tim Miller and David Fincher, and it’s something that truly has to be seen to be understood.

According to a press release from Netflix sent out as part of the trailer push, the series will feature 18 animated shorts across a variety of genres, types of animation, and subject matter. Specifically, it notes that Love, Death & Robots will focus on “a variety of adult topics including racism, government, war, free will, and human nature.” Also, there appears to be a significant amount of both nudity and violence, which makes sense given that 1970s comic books are cited by the series as an inspiration.

It’s unclear whether the 18 shorts will mean 18 episodes, or if multiple shorts will feature per episode. It’s described as a series by the streaming service, so it’s unlikely that it’s a single film with 18 shorts. An exact list of staff is also unknown, though Netflix notes that the various segments were made by creators from across the globe.

Here’s how Netflix describes Love, Death & Robots:

“Love, Death & Robots is a collection of animated short stories that span the science fiction, fantasy, horror and comedy genres. With a bold approach to each story’s narrative, episodes are intended to be easy to watch and hard to forget.”

Netflix also release some key art, which is really just a poster. You can check it out below:

Love, Death & Robots is scheduled to release on Netflix on March 15th.