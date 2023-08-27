One Piece Creator on Why Netflix's Star Was Born to Play Luffy

When it comes to One Piece, Monkey D. Luffy is the star. The series has been around for decades, and while the entire Straw Hat crew is impressive, no one can outshine Luffy. The future King of the Pirates has kept fans entertained since he hit the seas. And as the anime's live-action TV show preps for launch, the creator of One Piece has revealed why Inaki Godoy was born to play Luffy.

The information comes Oda himself as the creator did get to meet Godoy as One Piece went forward. In a recent video, fans got to watch Godoy meet Oda in person, and it was there the two were able to chat. During the discussion, Oda stressed he couldn't imagine anyone else playing Luffy on screen.

This info tracks as Oda previously released a letter to fans detailing his love for Godoy. The note, which praised Netflix's One Piece, revealed what Godoy did during his interview that sealed his casting.

"My biggest worry about the One Piece Live Action adaptation was whether we would be able to find someone like Luffy. I watched a lot of various auditions and when I found Iñaki, I laughed. He was just like the person I drew in my manga. I intuitively thought, 'That's Luffy.'," Oda revealed.

Obviously, Godoy has reeled in the creator of One Piece with his performance, and the star will soon unleash his take on Luffy to the masses. On August 31st, Netflix's One Piece will go live with Godoy at the lead while costars Taz Skylar, Emily Rudd, Mackenyu, and Jacob Gibson flesh out the crew. Oda's insistent support of this live-action TV series has anime fans eager for what's on the horizon. So hopefully, anime's curse in Hollywood will become a thing of the past with this release.

Want to know more about One Piece? No sweat! You can read up on the story's official synopsis below before checking out the original anime on Netflix!

"As a child, Monkey D. Luffy dreamed of becoming King of the Pirates. But his life changed when he accidentally ate the Gum-Gum Fruit, an enchanted Devil Fruit that gave him the ability to stretch like rubber. Its only drawback? He'll never be able to swim again--a serious handicap for an aspiring sea dog! Years later, Luffy sets off on his quest to find the "One Piece," said to be the greatest treasure in the world..."

What do you think about Netflix's take on One Piece? Will you be watching this live-action adaptation that has earned Oda's approval? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!