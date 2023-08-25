Netflix's One Piece Shares New Single "My Sails Are Set"

Netflix's One Piece just shared a new single for the live-action series. "My Sails Are Set" features AURORA and is written and produced by Sonya Belousova & Giona Ostinelli. That duo is well-known by Netflix fans for their work on The Witcher. Yes, those two writers composed the viral hit "Toss a Coin to Your Witcher." So, the streaming brand is hoping for big things surrounding One Piece all the way around. The anime has a massive fanbase that has been champing at the bit to see what Netflix has planned for their favorite series. This song captures a fan-favorite, Nami, as she encounters the Straw Hat initially.

"We were looking for an exceptional artist with a global presence to perform Nami's theme song, embody Nami's rebellious spirit, portray her as an incredibly badass member of the Straw Hats crew, a sharp thief and navigator, but at the same time, fragile, with a dark past, impacted by a childhood trauma," Sonya Belousova & Giona Ostinelli said. "As soon as we met AURORA, we immediately knew she was the one. We first introduce the "My Sails Are Set" theme as soon as the audience meets Nami in a quirky, playful, determined manner.

"Whereas our "Toss A Coin To Your Witcher" was developed within a singular episode, this time around with "My Sails Are Set" we're able to introduce it at the very beginning of the season and then develop it throughout, thus giving the audience an opportunity to really dive into the theme and explore its various shapes and forms before climaxing into its most powerful and lyrical song rendition performed by AURORA," they continued. "AURORA is truly brilliant, incredibly musical, she was so eager to bring it all to reflect all the various traits of Nami's personality. You can truly feel and hear AURORA's passion all the way throughout the song. And when the song explodes in the last chorus with her powerful vocal chanting, this magical moment always takes your breath away!"

What Is Netflix Doing Different With One Piece?

(Photo: Netflix)

Netflix knows that they can't just roll out a complete rehash of the anime and expect a good response. The balance will be taking the familiar elements and not straying too far from what millions have come to expect from One Piece. A feather in the Netflix team's cap is that they have strict respect for the source material that guided them throughout all of production. Now, all that's left is to see if fans are going to be as receptive to the live-action version as they have been to the anime. See what they had to say about the new show down below!

They wrote on Twitter, "To Eiichiro Oda: – A 1:1 re-enactment is impossible. – Live-action adaptation isn't about replication. It's expression. – We're not at all satisfied yet, either. – We want to rewrite the history of live-action adaptations. – We have two goals. To not betray the fans. And to have the show be loved by those who don't yet know ONE PIECE. From Netflix 'Let's make something great.'"

One Piece Gets An Official Synopsis From Netflix

(Photo: Netflix)

"As a child, Monkey D. Luffy dreamed of becoming King of the Pirates. But his life changed when he accidentally ate the Gum-Gum Fruit, an enchanted Devil Fruit that gave him the ability to stretch like rubber. Its only drawback? He'll never be able to swim again--a serious handicap for an aspiring sea dog! Years later, Luffy sets off on his quest to find the "One Piece," said to be the greatest treasure in the world..."

Will you be listening to the new One Piece track? Let us know down in the comments!