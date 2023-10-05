Netflix's One Piece Exec Addresses the Show's Post-Credits Teaser

It has been over a month since Netflix's One Piece went live, and it has become a must-see series. Despite some hesitancy from fans, One Piece managed to buck Hollywood's anime curse. Fans and critics alike have fallen for the swashbuckling show, and it has a second season in the works. Now, one writer is speaking out about the cliffhanger of One Piece's season finale, and fans should get excited.

The whole thing came to light today as Matt Owens, a writer and showrunner on One Piece, spoke with Deadline. In the wake of the WGA's strike resolution, Owen has hit the ground running. The writers' room for One Piece season two is open, and when asked about the post-credits scene of season one, Owens had the following to share:

"He is a very popular character who reappears throughout the manga at various times. He's someone that I thought people would be excited to tease him, knowing what is coming with him."

Of course, Owens is spot on with his assessment of Smoker. The character has been a force in One Piece since its early days, and he is still a present threat. The marine has it out for Luffy like few others in the fleet. During the manga's Alabasta arc, One Piece fans get to see Smoker at work, and he's nothing short of a threat. So as it stands, One Piece season two will hopefully play out Smoker's debut.

If you have not seen Netflix's One Piece yet, the show is now streaming. You can also find the One Piece anime on Netflix as well as Hulu or Crunchyroll. So for more details on the hit series, you can read the official synopsis of One Piece below:

"As a child, Monkey D. Luffy was inspired to become a pirate by listening to the tales of the buccaneer "Red-Haired" Shanks. But Luffy's life changed when he accidentally ate the Gum-Gum Devil Fruit and gained the power to stretch like rubber...at the cost of never being able to swim again! Years later, still vowing to become the king of the pirates, Luffy sets out on his adventure...one guy alone in a rowboat, in search of the legendary "One Piece," said to be the greatest treasure in the world..."

