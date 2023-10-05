Netflix's One Piece Writer Breaks Silence on Buggy's Viral Rise

One Piece's live-action series is a hit and Netflix wasted little time in confirming that a season two was on the way. While we have yet to receive a release date for the live-action adaptation, the creative minds responsible for the series have been taking some well-deserved victory laps. What might have thrown the One Piece creators for the biggest loop was the wild popularity of Buggy, the villainous clown who plays a major role in the live-action series' first season.

Buggy is a villain unlike any other anime character in both his personality and his powerset. Having the ability to split his limbs and control them individually, he can be a terrifying opponent to some, but also pales in comparison to some of the Grand Line's heavier hitters. Should the second season continue to follow the source material from creator Eiichiro Oda, Buggy will play a significant role in the Straw Hat Pirates' story.

(Photo: Netflix)

In a recent interview with Deadline, showrunner Matt Owens talked about how Buggy's rise in popularity and how he did not see it coming, "No, not to the extent that he is. I knew Jeff Ward, we had worked together on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. previously; we've always had a great working relationship that blossomed into a very close friendship. I was still on S.H.I.E.L.D. when I first started developing One Piece. We went out to dinner one night and I said, Hey, I'm doing this show. Take a look at it because there's a character that I really want you for."

Buggy's Unexpected Popularity

Owens then took the opportunity to reveal that he had been talked with actor Jeff Ward for years in bringing the pirate clown to life, and how the showrunner was amazed at just how viral Buggy went, "So Jeff and I have been talking about Buggy the Clown for years. Jeff is such a phenomenal actor, he brings such depth, such playfulness, such thought to everything that he does, and he killed it. It was so fun seeing him embody that character. So I knew that he would hit, I knew that people would really like him. To the extent that they have, to the extent that they have been horny for him, that's new for me, but I'm glad to see him getting the attention that he deserves as an artist."

Were you shocked at Buggy's live-action popularity? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Grand Line.

