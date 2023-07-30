Netflix's One Piece Star Admits They Made Sanji's Fights Their Business

Netflix is gearing up for one of its most ambitious premieres to date. If you did not know, the studio has been hard at work on One Piece under the close eye of series creator Eiichiro Oda. With a carefully cast team, One Piece is set to bring the Straw Hat crew to life this fall, and now the star behind Sanji is speaking out about his stunt work on the show.

During an interview with Square Mile before the SAG-AFTRA stoke, Taz Skylar said he got into Sanji's role with gusto. If a fight scene was going down on set for Sanji, Skylar would do his best to shape up for the camera.

"Every single fight is mine. I made it my business," Skylar shared. "My official stunt double Stewey was so proud of me. He always said if you're able to do them, they're yours."

Of course, Skylar did not come into One Piece with Sanji's kicks. A number of videos surfaced on social media after Skylar's casting was revealed. It showed the star training for Sanji's fights, and Skylar says he read every comment on those videos to fuel himself. By the time filming began, Skylar was knee-deep in Sanji's world, and he made every meal and fight his business on set.

"We had a kitchen on set, so on my lunch breaks I'd get into Sanji's chef costume and I'd cook. We'd try to do high-end spins on basic dishes from the anime," he shared.

Of course, Skylar's dedication to One Piece is just one of the many things fans love about the show's cast. It is no secret that live-action anime is hard to nail, but Skylar and his co-stars are eager to break the mold. So if you want to see how One Piece fares in the real world, Netflix's live-action series is set to debut this August. In the meantime, you can watch the One Piece anime on Netflix to prepare for Luffy's big journey. You can learn more about Oda's hit series below courtesy of its official synopsis:

"As a child, Monkey D. Luffy was inspired to become a pirate by listening to the tales of the buccaneer "Red-Haired" Shanks. But Luffy's life changed when he accidentally ate the Gum-Gum Devil Fruit and gained the power to stretch like rubber...at the cost of never being able to swim again! Years later, still vowing to become the king of the pirates, Luffy sets out on his adventure...one guy alone in a rowboat, in search of the legendary "One Piece," said to be the greatest treasure in the world..."