Netflix Orders Original Anime Series From ‘Castlevania’ Producer

It looks like Netflix is ready to invest some more money into the anime industry. According to a new report by Deadline, the popular site has just ordered another original anime that comes from Viz Media.

As the reports explain, the new series will be titled Seis Manos and be set in Mexico. The title comes from Viz Media LLC and will be produced by Powerhouse Animation, the company that oversaw work on Castlevania‘s anime series. Right now, the series is expected to go live in 2019.

Seis Manos is an original story co-created by Powerhouse CEO Brad Graeber and writer Alvaro Rodriguez. The scribe will be joined by writer Dan Dominguez while Willis Bulliner directs the series.

You can check out the show’s full synopsis below:

“Set in Mexico in the 1970’s era, Seis Manos centers on three orphaned martial arts warriors who join forces with a DEA agent and a Mexican Federale to battle for justice after their beloved mentor is murdered on the streets of their tiny border town.”

Shortly after the news went live, both Viz and Netflix shared statements about the anime order.

“With over 30 years of experience bringing the best manga and anime to North America, Seis Manos will be VIZ Media’s first original animated property. We’re thrilled to bring Seis Manos to life with our partners at Netflix and Powerhouse Animation,” Brad Woods, Chief Marketing Officer at VIZ Media, said. “This show combines the absolute best in action and storytelling.”

John Derderian, Director of Japan & Anime for Netflix, also released a statement. “We’re excited to be working with such a fantastic group of animators and storytellers to produce our first original anime series set in Mexico,” he said.

“Our Mexican subscribers, and viewers in Latin America more broadly, have a tremendous passion for anime. We look forward to sharing this completely unique series with them, and with the growing community of anime fans around the world,” Derderian explained.

