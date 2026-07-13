7 Nostalgic Anime From 1990s Even Beginners Will Love

1990s was the greatest decade for the anime industry, as it introduced several iconic films and series that are still loved even now. The animation styles were distinctive, and the music was unforgettable, which made them even more memorable. However, it’s not just the plot or aesthetic visuals that make these series special, as fans often have an emotional attachment to some of their childhood favorites. It was an era before streaming platforms became popular, and several Japanese anime series were made accessible worldwide on TV channels in English-dubbed formats. Anime is now a mainstream form of media, pulling in more viewers over the years. However, most beginners are often drawn to the trending modern series that take over social media discussions.

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Since it can be overwhelming to find the right anime to start with, many beginners would turn to a series that recently went popular. Needless to say, while these newer series are always a good choice for anyone to start their anime journey with, there are also a bunch of older classics that are relevant to this day. The list below not only includes some of the most beloved anime series and films of all time, but they’re intriguing enough for even beginners to fall in love with.

7) One Piece

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Starting off the list with a rather controversial take, since it’s obvious that not many beginners are willing to commit to such a long-running show. However, it’s one of those shows that gets you hooked right from the beginning, and it keeps getting better as the story continues. The series begins on a light-hearted, hilarious note, focusing on a young pirate named Monkey D. Luffy, who sets sail to become the Pirate King. However, as the story continues, the plot gets more complex as the layers of mysteries and multiple storylines are introduced which is all connected to a forgotten century.

The anime has been airing since 1999, and it releases episodes weekly until last year. Before commencing the Elbaph Arc in the Final Saga, Toei Animation adapted a seasonal schedule, confirming the anime will release 26 episodes each year. One Piece is the best-selling manga of all time, for obvious reasons. The franchise has grown its popularity worldwide over the years, and it’s also being adapted into a reboot and live-action series to draw in more viewers.

5) Serial Experiments Lain

Triangle Staff

This classic, award-winning psychological thriller is considered one of the most gruesome and thought-provoking anime series of all time. Within only 13 episodes of this original anime, the line between reality and the virtual world begins to blur as it explores relevant themes of the age of digital life. The series is still praised for eerie themes as it dives into concepts like digital identities. Created in 1998, the anime was way ahead of its time as it follows Lain Iwakura, an introverted fourteen-year-old.

She is one of the many girls from her school who receives a disturbing email from her classmate Chisa Yomoda, who recently committed suicide. After opening the email, she is teleported into a virtual world of communication known as the Wired, where she begins to encounter one horrifying mystery after another. As the story continues, she is forced to make crucial choices that will not only affect her but also the real world and the Wired. The anime is based on an original story, which was later released as a one-shot manga adaptation.

6) GTO: Great Teacher Onizuka

Image Courtesy of Pierrot

This forgotten classic didn’t stand the test of time, as not many new anime fans are familiar with it. However, it doesn’t change the fact that GTO: Great Teacher Onizuka is one of the most thought-provoking anime of all time, as it tackles sensitive themes while having a comedic spirit to the overall narrative. The story centers around Eikichi Onizuka, a 22-year-old ex-gang member who aims to become a teacher to be popular with schoolgirls. However, even if he began his teaching career for the wrong reasons, he soon develops a conscience and does everything he can to help his students.

His skills as a teacher are put to the test after landing a job as the homeroom teacher of the notorious students of Class 3-4 at the prestigious Holy Forest Academy. As the story continues, he gets to learn more about each of the students and the problems they face, including bullying, suicidal attempts, sexual harassment, and more. With his unpredictable and unconventional methods, Onizuka supports his students and makes school as enjoyable for them as he possibly can.

4) Perfect Blue

Image Courtesy of Madhouse

Directed by the legendary Satoshi Kon, the film hit the Japanese theaters in 1998 and became one of the greatest psychological thrillers of all time. This psychological horror blurs the line between reality and fantasy, all the while depicting some of the most surreal visuals seen in the industry. The story centers around Mima Kirigoe, who leaves her famous J-pop idol group to pursue her acting career. Struggling with the transition from a J-pop idol to an actress, she faces several challenges, including fan outbursts and the difficulty of proving herself in the entertainment industry once again.

However, during the most difficult time in her career, she becomes targeted by an obsessed fan who begins stalking and impersonating her. It doesn’t take long for murders to start happening around her, forcing her to question her own sanity, wondering if she has a split personality. The anime masterfully blends mind-bending storytelling while focusing on the gradual deterioration of Mima’s mental state as she is unable to tell reality apart from delusion.

3) Neon Genesis Evangelion

Gainax

Neon Genesis Evangelion is one of the darkest sci-fi anime of all time and remains influential thanks to its profound psychological themes as it explores anxiety, self-worth, and isolation. The story blends complex themes with action and mecha genres. Based on an original story, the anime is set 15 years after a cataclysmic event, after which the world faces a new threat known as Angels. They are dangerous celestial beings whose powers are too overwhelming for humans to fight against.

This is why, to combat such an otherworldly threat, a secret organization, NERV, developed giant biomechanical robots called Evangelions. The story centers around 14-year-old Shinji Ikari, who has been summoned by his estranged father to pilot Evangelion Unit-01. Despite his initial reluctance to carry on with the mission, he agrees to the arrangement. However, it doesn’t take long for the boy to learn that fighting these monsters is more than what he bargained for.

2) Ghost in the Shell

Image Courtesy of Production IG

While the reboot anime by Science SARU is making huge waves after its premiere in July 2026, the 1995 film remains one of the most appreciated classics of all time. The critically acclaimed manga written and illustrated by Masamune Shirow was adapted into a 1995 film, which became the director Mamoru Oshii’s breakthrough project. This award-winning film is a pioneer of new animation techniques, known for its stunning visuals through the use of a blend of traditional cel animation with early computer-generated imagery. The film takes a slightly different approach from the manga as it reduces the comedic elements to keep up with the dark and complex tone of the story.

The story is set in the year 2029, where it’s common for citizens in the technologically advanced Niihama City to replace their limbs with robotic parts. Major Motoko Kusabagi, a cyborg agent in Japan’s elite Public Security Section 9, is tasked with tracking down a mysterious hacker who hijacks cyborg brains through the internet. However, while trying to uncover the identity of the agent, she learns about the true horrors of the cybernetic world, which blurs the lines between humans and machines.

1) Cowboy Bebop

Image Courtesy of Sunrise

Cowboy Bebop is one such classic that every anime enthusiast should watch at least once. The series stood the test of time and remains one of the most beloved anime even now. The striking visuals are appreciated even more now since it’s impossible to recreate them anymore. In just 26 episodes, the anime features a captivating story while blending sci-fi elements and character-driven drama, making it one of the greatest masterpieces of all time. This timeless classic by the renowned director Shinichirō Watanabe is often praised for its space western aesthetic and appealing animation that was way ahead of its time.

The story takes place in the year 2071, when humanity has spread across the galaxy. However, crime follows them wherever they go, creating an era of unrest, plagued by murder, substance abuse, and theft at the hands of intergalactic outlaws. The only people capable of stopping these criminals are space bounty hunters, including those aboard the spaceship Bebop, which they use to chase criminals across the Solar System and collect the prize money. As the story continues, it explores the protagonist’s complex past, which comes back to haunt him.

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