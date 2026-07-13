Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Returns With New Makeover Ahead of Season 3

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End is now in the works on Season 3 of the anime series as it prepares to take on a huge new arc, but the protagonist behind it all has gotten a magical makeover in the meantime. Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End made its comeback for Season 2 earlier this year with as popular of a streak of episodes as the first season did a few years ago. But thankfully, it has now been confirmed that a third season of the series is in the works for the near future.

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Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 3 is now in the works for a release next Fall, and it’s going to take on one of the biggest arcs from the original manga series yet. While it’s going to be a while before we get to see the new episodes in action, thankfully that doesn’t mean we won’t see more of Frieren in the meantime. In fact, she’s gotten a very artistic makeover thanks to the launch of a special Vermeer art exhibit in Japan. Check it out below.

Frieren Gets Cool Makeover for Vermeer Art Exhibit

Courtesy of Shogakukan

Shogakukan is collaborating with a special Vermeer art exhibition opening in Japan later this August, and celebrated the upcoming event with a fun makeover for Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End. This will be featured on special merchandise that will be exclusive to those fans who are able to attend, and sees Frieren taking the place of Vermeer’s famous “Girl with the Pearl Earring” painting. It’s such a great look for the long living sorcerer, and it’s even better now that this piece also reveals Fern is supporting her in the process.

Thankfully it’s not going to be too much longer until the anime actually does make its comeback. It just might be a longer wait than fans would hope for considering that the second season was only a brief ten episodes long compared to how long the first season was. But with it adapting some of the smaller arcs in between some big events, Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End now has a clear runway to take on the massive Golden Land arc with a major villain who fans have been wanting to see adapted for awhile.

What to Know for Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 3

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 3 will be making its debut in October 2027 as part of the Fall 2027 anime schedule. It doesn’t have a concrete release date as of this time, but it will be streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll when it hits (and that’s where you can catch up with the first two seasons in the meantime). Tomoya Kitagawa returns as director for the third season for Madhouse with Tomomi Suzuki handling the composition, Maru Takase and Keisuke Kojima providing the character designs, and Evan Call composing the music.

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 3 will be adapting the Golden Land Arc from Kanehito Yamada and Tsukasa Abe’s original manga series, and will be introducing the deadly Macht to the anime. He’s been teased to be the strongest of the Seven Sages of Destruction, so we’re likely going to get some of that intense action that fans had been missing with the second season.

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