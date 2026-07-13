Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Gets a Major Update Ahead of Streaming Debut

It’s already been a year since the first installment of the Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle film first premiered in Japan. Following its massive success in the country, the film hit the international theatres in September before eventually becoming the highest-grossing Japanese film of all time. The anime has already set the bar too high for any other film to break in the future, but there are already two films planned for the series, which will have the same popularity. Following the anime adaptation of the Hashira Training Arc, Ufotable confirmed that the Infinity Castle Arc will be adapted in a trilogy film series. It’s the longest and the most intense arc in the manga, which sets up the stage for the final battle against Muzan Kibutsuji.

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While fans await updates on the film’s second part, the anime will begin streaming on Crunchyroll starting July 28, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. PT. Additionally, it was also confirmed that the film will be coming to Netflix on July 28th, but unfortunately it’s only going to be available on the platform for fans in regions across Asia excluding Japan, Mainland China, and India. The official handle of the anime confirmed that on the same day of the streaming, the film will be available to buy digitally on platforms such as AppleTV, Prime Video, and more. The film is already available for pre-order on the official website of the anime.

Does Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Part 2 Have a Release Window?

Image Courtesy of Ufotable

Even a year after the Japanese premiere, the animation studio has remained silent about the upcoming installments. The streaming date of the first film was announced during this year’s Anime Expo, but it didn’t share any updates on the sequel parts. The Infinity Castle is the longest arc in the manga, which features several battles centering around the main characters.

The first installment only featured three major battles, but there’s more to come in the upcoming films. Now that the streaming release of the first installment is closer than ever, fans might expect a major update by the end of the year. Although Anime Expo didn’t share any updates on the sequel, there’s still Jump Festa to look forward to, which is held in December every year.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Part 2 Will Focus On More Intense Fights Than Ever

Image Courtesy of Ufotable

The Infinity Castle primarily focuses on the final battle against the Upper Moons while Muzan Kibutsuji is trying to nullify the effects of the drug Tamayo injected into him. As the Demon Slayers navigate the endless labyrinth they were forced into, several of them encounter the Upper Moons, the most powerful demons after Muzan. The first part of the film already featured three major fights, but the threat of the demons is far from over.

The Upper Ranks One and Two are still alive, and even the Hashira are powerless against their overwhelming powers. While Kokushibo hasn’t entered the battlefield, Doma faced off against Kanao after killing Shinobu Kocho, the Insect Hashira. The second part will wrap up his fight against Kanao Tsuyuri, who witnessed the horrifying death of her sister and mentor Shinobu. Additionally, Nakime, the newly appointed Upper Rank Four, is the main target since her Blood Demon Art created the Infinity Castle. The Slayers will never be able to escape the Castle as long as she is alive.

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