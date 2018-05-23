Netflix Releases First Trailer For ‘Rilakumma’ Series

Netflix has released the first trailer for Rilakkuma and Kaoru, a Netflix original series based on the popular toy and consumer products brand set to debut in Spring 2019.

You can check it out above.

The twenty-five second teaser gives a sense for the animation style, while the official synopsis, which you can see below, provides fans with a bare-bones glimpse into the world of the show.

A first look at the cute creatures of the new Netflix show, Rilakkuma. Rilakkuma is a mysterious bear who turns up to live with Kaoru, a seemingly ordinary young woman, in this stop motion teaser. Besides Rilakkuma, Kaoru also lives Korilakkuma (a small white bear cub) and Kiiroitori (Kaoru’s pet bird), and they have adorable, surreal, and amazing adventures.

Rilakkuma and Kaoru, the first stop motion animated series of one of Japan’s most beloved characters, has begun production and will premiere globally as a Netflix original series in Spring 2019.

Rilakkuma is a soft toy bear who showed up one day to live with a young woman named Kaoru. It spends its days lounging around the apartment. Although there is a zipper on its back, what is inside is a mystery. Rilakkuma loves pancakes, rice omelets, custard pudding and “dango” rice dumplings. Its friends are Kaoru’s pet bird Kiiroitori and a small white bear cub named Korilakkuma who also showed up out of the blue.

Japan’s leading stop motion animation studio dwarf (Domo, Komaneko) will create a total of 13 episodes in the series, supported by the original character creator Aki Kondo for story development. With internationally acclaimed filmmaker Naoko Ogigami (Kamome Shokudo, Close-Knit) joining as screenwriter, the series promises to appeal to audiences across all ages. The director is Masahito Kobayashi, and San-X will oversee the project.

Rilakkuma is a fictional character produced by the Japanese company San-X, created by former employee Aki Kondo. Companies such as Re-Ment have collaborated with San-X to create Rilakkuma merchandise. Rilakkuma appears on items such as stationery, dishware, backpacks, and stuffed animals.

Rilakkuma and Kaoru will premiere as a Netflix original series in Spring 2019 in more than 190 countries around the world. There is no specific release date yet.