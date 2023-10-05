Netflix Will Lose Two Popular Anime Series After Halloween

Netflix hasn't been shy when it comes to the streaming service's commitment to creating new anime originals, along with acquiring anime favorites in the past to add to its roster. Unfortunately, this doesn't mean that all of the anime series and movies are "safe" from eventually being jettisoned from the platform, as two major animes will be leaving Netflix in the coming weeks. In September, Cowboy Bebop's anime series was announced to be leaving the streaming service and it seems that the bounty hunters of the Bebop won't be alone on their journey.

The two major series that will be jettisoned from Netflix include Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans and Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic. The last day to watch both series on Netflix will be November 1st, meaning you'll have to watch the anime focusing on mechs and magic this spooky season before they leave the platform. Luckily, the first season of Iron-Blooded Orphans will still be available on Hulu and Crunchyroll for the foreseeable future, while Magi's first season is also on Crunchyroll. At present, there isn't word on whether the additional seasons of the respective franchises will find their way onto other platforms.

(Photo: Sunrise)

Magi Suit Gundam

If you're unfamiliar with Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic, here's how Netflix describes the anime series that debuted in 2012 from A-1 Pictures, "A land of mysterious ruins and a magical treasure hunt await young Aladdin and his courage friend Alibab for the adventure of their lives."

On the flip side, if you're unfamiliar with one of the fan-favorite anime series residing under the Mobile Suit Gundam banner, here's how Netflix describes Iron-Blooded Orphans, "On a terraformed post-disaster Mars, a group of child security agents rebel against the oppressive Earth government and the adults who betrayed them."

Some anime fans might find the loss of Iron-Blooded Orphans especially surprising as Netflix has been a premiere place to catch Gundam in the past. With the streaming service continuing to work on a live-action movie for the mech franchise, it also houses the likes of Hathaway's Flash and quite a few series from the legendary anime.

