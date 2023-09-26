Cowboy Bebop Anime to Leave Netflix

Cowboy Bebop has earned its reputation as one of the greatest anime series to date. Helmed by Sunrise Studios, the hit series blends a beautiful space western tale with gorgeous artwork and complex heroes. Given its global renown, you can find Cowboy Bebop just about anywhere, but it seems Netflix is about to lose access to the hit series.

After all, users in the United States and Canada were quick to notice the update. If you check out the title page for Cowboy Bebop on Netflix, you will see the series is expected to leave the service after October 21st. So if you are not caught up with the hit anime, you better catch on quickly!

Now before you worry, Cowboy Bebop is very easy to watch even without Netflix on hand. Services like Crunchyroll and Hulu still have access to the show. You can also stream Cowboy Bebop through Tubings for free or Amazon Prime Video if you wish to buy episodes. And for those of you with Funimation accounts, the streaming service still has access to Cowboy Bebop.

If you want to know more about Cowboy Bebop, no sweat! You still have a little less than a month to watch the anime on Netflix. So for now, you can read the official synopsis of Cowboy Bebop below before checking out Shinichiro Watanabe's masterpiece for yourself:

"The Bebop crew is just trying to make a buck. This motley lot of intergalactic loners teams up to track down fugitives and turn them in for cold hard cash. Spike is a hero whose cool façade hides a dark and deadly past. The pilot Jet is a bruiser of a brute who can't wait to collect the next bounty. Faye Valentine is a femme fatale prone to breaking hearts and separating fools from their money. Along for the ride are the brilliant, but weird, hacker Ed and a super genius Welsh Corgi named Ein. On their own, any one of them is likely to get lost in the sprawl of space, but together, they're the most entertaining gang of bounty hunters in the year 2071."

