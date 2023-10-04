Netflix to Tackle New Anime From Doraemon Creator

Doraemon has long been a major figure in Japan's pop culture scene, first arriving all the way back in 1969. Since hitting the scene, the feline from the future has garnered quite a few anime series, video games, movies, and spin-offs. Now, one of the groups that was first introduced as a part of Doraemon's story will receive their own anime adaptation on Netflix next year with a very familiar animation studio responsible for bringing Bon and company to life.

This isn't the first time that the Time Patrol has received an anime adaptation as back in 1989, the time-traveling high schoolers arrived with its own animated special thanks to Studio Gallop. For next year's anime series, Studio Bones will be in charge of T.P Bon. Anime fans might know Bones best for its work on My Hero Academia, Mob Psycho 100, and Fullmetal Alchemist to name a few. The arrival of this upcoming series once again shows how Netflix continues to go all-in on the world of anime whether it be via creating new anime originals and/or creating live-action adaptations of major anime franchises.

T.P Bon Trailer

The upcoming series will be created to honor Doreamon's creator's birthday, as Fujiko Fujio would have turned ninety years old in 2024. With both Doraemon and Time Patrol Bon, it's clear that Fujio's influence on the anime world has been a significant one as his creations will continue long past his passing.

Time Patrol Bon did have quite a few storylines in its manga, which ran from 1978 to 1986. If the anime adaptation is looking to continue following its first season, there is plenty of material to pull from. As Doraemon continues to have a big role in the anime world, we might see more anime projects exploring the unique cat's world arrive in the future.

If you want to learn more about this time-traveling anime series, here's how Netflix describes the official series arriving on the streaming service next year, "An ordinary high school student named Bon becomes part of a team of time-traveling agents tasked with saving people's lives during historical events that happen across different eras and locations around the globe."

Have you had the chance to check out the original adventures of Bon and the Time Patrol? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Netflix originals.