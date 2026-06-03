Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender Addresses Its Huge Aang Problem With Major Timeskip

Avatar: The Last Airbender has been facing a huge problem ever since the live-action series was first announced to be in the works with Netflix, and it’s been revealed that those behind the scenes have addressed how much Aang’s actor has grown with a time skip for the new season. Avatar: The Last Airbender wrapped up the first season of its run with Netflix and quickly confirmed that two more seasons of the live-action series were in the works. And after filming on both seasons concluded, production has been moving forward to curb a major issue.

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Because Avatar: The Last Airbender’s original animated series takes place within the span of a year, the live-action series does face some issues as Gordon Cormier has been growing quite a bit since that first season. Speaking with Entertainment Weekly about the coming second season, executive producer Jabbar Raisani noted that there’s going to be a time skip in between the first and second seasons in order to address how different Aang is going to look in the new season.

Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2 to Begin With Time Skip

Courtesy of Netflix

“He literally went up to my belly button,” Raisani noted about Aang actor Gordon Cormier when they first began production on Avatar: The Last Airbender, “and now he’s taller than me.” Also explaining that while each of the characters looks significantly older than they did in the first season, “We don’t get into how many months it is” when it comes to how long it’s been since the end of the first season. Either way, it’s clear there’s been a jump in time as Aang begins to master his Earthbending as the next phase of his Avatar journey.

Executive producer Christine Boylan also notes that the jump in time between seasons also means that more of the adventures from the original animated series couldn’t be worked into the live-action adaptation, “There are so many adventures that exist in the animated series that we couldn’t put in the show,” Boylan stated. “A lot of it falls in between seasons, and it can happen even in between episodes.” But also revealed that there are more remixes to the original series this season as well.

When Does Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2 Come Out on Netflix?

Courtesy of Netflix

It won’t be too much longer until we see how much has changed for the live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender as Season 2 will be making its worldwide debut with Netflix on June 25th. It’s yet to be announced how many episodes the next season will be running for when it hits Netflix, but it seems like the adaptation might be trimming down its story for both function and necessary purpose. It’s going to have a time skip to address the older actors, but it also seems to use it to keep other things out of its main story.

Because while much of Avatar: The Last Airbender was about the journey to Aang mastering all four elements, the Netflix series can’t really take its time in the same way. It’s just not something that a streaming show could do in the modern era, so it’s going to be a bit of a shame. But in trimming out its excess adventures on focusing on more of a main path for the story, it could end up being much stronger.

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HT – Entertainment Weekly