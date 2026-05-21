Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2 Trailer Gives Best Look at New Episodes Yet

Avatar: The Last Airbender is readying to make its comeback to Netflix with a new season of the live-action series, and fans have gotten the best look at the new Season 2 episodes yet with a cool trailer showing it all off. Avatar: The Last Airbender is one of the many live-action anime and animated projects now in the works with Netflix, and the first season introduced fans to a new take on the classic series. Avoiding all of the issues seen with that very first live-action adaptation attempt, Netflix picked up the series for two more seasons.

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Avatar: The Last Airbender is making its comeback to Netflix with Season 2 later this June, and is going to continue Aang’s path to mastering all four elements in order to fully unlock his abilities as the Avatar. Meanwhile Fire Lord Ozai and the Fire Nation have begun even more aggressive attacks on the Earth Kingdom, and the new season is going to take things in a much more intense direction from this point forward. You can check out the newest trailer for Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2 below as released by Netflix.

When Does Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2 Come Out on Netflix?

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Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2 will be , but has yet to confirm how many episodes it will be running for as of the time of this writing. The series is hoping to avoid the inherent issues of adapting the animated series into live-action by already wrapping up filming on the third season to come as well. Given that the series is supposed to take place within the span of a single year, it’s going to be interesting to see how the Netflix show approaches that idea with its adaptation.

There might be quite a long gap in between the first and second season of the series, but with filming already complete on the third there’s a hope that it will be able to curb the fact that it’s main star is already aging a great deal compared to the first season. Gordon Cormier returns in the new season as Aang alongside other returning cast additions such as Kiawentiio as Katara, Ian Ousley as Sokka, Dallas Liu as Prince Zuko, Elizabeth Yu as Azula, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee as Iroh, Daniel Dae Kim as Fire Lord Ozai and more.

What’s New for Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2?

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Avatar: The Last Airbender will continue its adaptation of the original animated series with Season 2 as it dives further into the Earth Kingdom and the battles at hand. Miya Cech will be joining the core group dynamic as Toph Beifong, who ends up becoming Aang’s Earthbending teacher and is one of the most memorable characters from the original animated series’ roster. But there are also a lot more new faces that we’ll see in the coming season and the now in the works third season.

Joining the cast for the coming seasons are the likes of Chin Han as Long Feng, Justin Chien as King Kuei, Amanda Zhou as Joo Dee, Crystal Yu as Lady Beifong, Kelemete Mispeka as The Boulder, Hoa Xuande as Professor Zei, Lourdes Faberes as General Sung, Rekha Sharma as Amita, Madison Hu as Fei, Dichen Lachman as Yangchen, Dolly De Leon as Lo and Li, Lily Gao as Ura, Terry Chen as Jeong Jeong, Jon Jon Briones as Piandao, and Tantoo Cardinal as Hama. But we’ll have to see how it all shakes out.

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