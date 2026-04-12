New Avatar: The Last Airbender Movie Leaks Online Months Before Release, X User Claims

Avatar: The Last Airbender will be making its return to screens later this year with a brand new movie from Avatar Studios, but the new The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender feature film has allegedly leaked online thanks to one X user getting a lot of surprise attention on the platform. Avatar: The Last Airbender has been in the works on a major comeback as original creators Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko are spearheading the new Avatar Studios to craft new animated projects for Paramount and Nickelodeon. The first of which is a new feature film.

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The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender recently wrapped production as Paramount and Nickelodeon previously confirmed that they were planning for an October release of the film for Paramount+, a bump down from its previously scheduled release in theaters. But X user @ImStillDissin has gotten a lot of attention from fans on the platform for claiming that “Nickelodeon accidentally emailed” them the upcoming film, and allegedly has even shared clips from the project to demonstrate (which continue to be online as of the time of this writing).

When Does the New Avatar: The Last Airbender Movie Come Out?

Paramount Pictures

The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender is currently slated for a release sometime this October with Paramount+, but has yet to confirm a release date as of the time of this writing. With the film wrapping production earlier this year (as confirmed from those who worked on it), it’s entirely possibly that the full film is available in some form to those within the distribution pipeline. Paramount has not addressed the leak as of this time, and fans themselves are divided as to how to respond as no real official materials have been revealed from the film either.

Despite the fact that The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender is set to release later this October, no official promotional images or footage have been revealed from the new project. Fans got the first look at the now adult designs for Aang and the rest of the returning cast thanks to new merchandise for the film appearing with online outlets, but Nickelodeon Movies or Paramount have yet to reveal anything from it themselves. So unfortunately, that’s likely why an alleged leak is even getting so much attention in the first place.

What to Know for The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender

Nickelodeon

The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbeneder features original animated series creators Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko returning to the franchise to help craft the film as part of Avatar Studios together with Nickelodeon Movies and Paramount. The film is directed by Lauren Montgomery and Steve Ahn, and features a new story set after the events of the original TV series but before The Legend of Korra. But it will also not feature a returning voice cast.

with Eric Nam as Aang, Steven Yeun as Zuko, Dave Bautista as the film’s new villain, and Jessica Matten, Dionne Quan, Román Zaragoza, Taika Waititi, Geraldine Viswanathan, Dee Bradley Baker, Peta Sergeant, Freida Pinto and Ke Huy Quan in currently unconfirmed roles. With desire for the new film at an all time high, hopefully the first official materials from it will be released soon.

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