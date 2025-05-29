Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender Recasts Major Character For Season 3

While bending fans are waiting for Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender to release its second season, work has already begun on the third season that is set to conclude the live-action adaptation. The streaming service has yet to confirm when we can expect Aang and the gang’s live-action comeback but that doesn’t mean earth-shattering news isn’t making its way to the ‘net. In a new report from Deadline, Netflix’s live-action adaptation has confirmed that a major player in Sokka and Katara’s life won’t just be making a comeback but they’ll be played by a new actor.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Adam Beach is set to take on the role of Sokka and Katara’s father, Hakoda, in the upcoming third season of Avatar: The Last Airbender. The final season won’t be the first time that we saw Hakoda, as the Water Tribe father was previously featured in a flashback in Avatar’s first season. Played by Joel Montgrand originally, Netflix did not share the reason as to why the character was ultimately recast. Beach is no slouch when it comes to works in the pop culture sphere, as fans might know him for his roles in The Good Doctor, The New Mutants, Suicide Squad, and Joe Dirt.

Hakoda’s Impact on The Series

paramount

Hakoda might not have been traveling alongside his children with the last airbender but he was spending his time wisely in the fight against the Fire Nation. In the original animated series, Sokka and Katara’s father left to lead the Water Tribe against the potential conquerors, looking to do all he could to stop the Fire Lord Ozai’s advance. As fans know, Hakoda would play a significant role in the third season, reuniting with the gang to once again fight the Fire Nation. Unfortunately for Hakoda, not everyone was thrilled with his actions.

When Hakoda returned, Katara was quite angry with the fact that he had left both herself and Sokka alone to fight the war. While the water bender understood why her father needed to leave, it didn’t make it any easier to be abandoned. Needless to say, adapting these scenes to Netflix’s live-action adaptation will be no easy feat.

Avatar: The Last Airbender News Incoming

Luckily, fans might not be waiting long for news on Aang and his friends’ return. On May 31st, Netflix is planning to air their major event for the future of the streaming service known as “Tudum.” On top of seemingly releasing new information about Avatar: The Last Airbender, the platform also will be revealing tidbits regarding One Piece, Squid Games, Stranger Things, Wednesday, and many more. While nothing has been confirmed as to what Avatar might have in store this weekend, we’re crossing our fingers for a season two release date and/or trailer.

Want to see what the future holds for the live-action benders? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on Avatar: The Last Airbender and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.

Via Deadline