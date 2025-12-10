Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender Finally Drops Season 2 Trailer Ahead of 2026 Premiere

Avatar: The Last Airbender is finally coming back to Netflix for Season 2 of the live action series next year, and fans have been given the first real look at its new episodes with the first trailer for the next entry. Netflix has been hitting it big lately with its official live-action animation adaptations with the likes of One Piece, Yu Yu Hakusho and more, and that same level of success was seen with their new take on Avatar: The Last Airbender as well. Adapting the classic Nickelodeon animated series of the same name, this live-action series has been a huge hit.

Avatar: The Last Airbender‘s debut season with Netflix was such a big deal that the series was quickly confirmed for not only one, but two new seasons to properly adapt the entire animated original’s run. The second season will be taking on the Earth Kingdom saga as seen in the original, and will be introducing a live-action version of Toph Beifong and more. With Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2 coming to Netflix next year, you can check out the first trailer for the new episodes below.

What to Know for Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2

Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2 will be making its worldwide debut with Netflix next year, and the third season of the live-action series has already wrapped its production. Meaning that the series’ future is now set in stone, and fans will be able to check out even more of the live-action adaptation in the future. Returning from the first season are the likes of Gordon Cormier as Aang, Kiawentiio as Katara, Ian Ousley as Sokka, Dallas Liu as Prince Zuko, Elizabeth Yu as Azula, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee as Iroh, Daniel Dae Kim as Fire Lord Ozai and more.

But there are going to be a lot of new additions to the cast for the second season as it dives further into the Earth Kingdom only briefly teased in the first season. As Aang sets out to find an Earthbending teacher and heads further into the Earth Kingdom, fans will get introduced to Miya Cech as Toph Beifong, who will become a core member of Aang’s gaang from the second season onward. We’re going to see plenty of other new faces heading into the third season and future episodes too.

Who’s Showing Up in Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2 and 3

New members joining the cast for Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender for Seasons 2 and 3 include the likes of Chin Han as Long Feng, Justin Chien as King Kuei, Amanda Zhou as Joo Dee, Crystal Yu as Lady Beifong, Kelemete Mispeka as The Boulder, Hoa Xuande as Professor Zei, Lourdes Faberes as General Sung, Rekha Sharma as Amita, Madison Hu as Fei, Dichen Lachman as Yangchen, Dolly De Leon as Lo and Li, Lily Gao as Ura, Terry Chen as Jeong Jeong, Jon Jon Briones as Piandao, and Tantoo Cardinal as Hama.

As for the original Avatar: The Last Airbender animated franchise itself, it’s also going to be continuing with some new entries of its own. These include not only an official sequel series now in development from the series’ original creators, but a new feature film heading to theaters featuring a much older iteration of Aang and the others in the near future too.

