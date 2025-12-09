Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender Gives Fans a First Look at Live-Action Toph

Next year, Netflix isn’t just returning to the live-action world of the Straw Hat Pirates with One Piece season two; the streaming service plans on bringing back Aang and the gang for Avatar: The Last Airbender. With the second season seeking to further explore the Earth Kingdom, one new character is set to arrive in the live-action adaptation that fans have been dying to see. Luckily, the days of waiting to see the live-action Toph have come to an end as Netflix has released a new preview showing what the blind earthbender will look like in next year’s season.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Played by young actress Miya Cech, Toph was confirmed for quite some time as the live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender looks to follow its source material. While the hero might be blind, this is hardly a detriment to her earthbending, as Toph quickly becomes one of the most powerful benders the world has ever seen. Much like with the design work of Aang, Katara, and Sokka, Toph looks like the spitting image of her animated counterpart. While Cech might not be blind herself, it’s clear from the first poster for season two that she was a solid choice for the long-awaited supporting character who takes on the role of Aang’s earthbending teacher. You can check out the new poster below, along with Netflix’s confirmation that this week will see the release of the season two trailer.

A Big 2026 For Toph

Nickelodeon

In October of next year, the Avatar franchise will return to the medium of animation thanks to the long-awaited movie, The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender. Set to follow the original crew as adults, Toph is also confirmed to make a comeback, though she’ll have a different voice actor than the one who first brought the character to life. In the original series, the blind earthbender was played by Michaela Jill Murphy, but since Toph will be an adult for this 2026 film, voice actor Dionne Quan will be playing the part. Quan might not be able to bend the Earth like her animated counterpart, but she is also visually impaired, which might bring a new wrinkle to the character.

Earlier this year, Miya Cech confirmed that Toph will be a little different from her original animated iteration. On the red carpet, Cech confirmed that the beloved character is set to be a little older in Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender, while still retaining plenty of her original characteristics. “She’s a little bit older so she’s not a little kid anymore. She is still that same spitfire, spunky character who gets to call a certain character ‘Twinkle Toes’. I think there are going to be a lot of things that the fans are going to remember from the animated series and a lot of things that are brand new.”

What do you think of Toph’s live-action look in the upcoming second season of Avatar: The Last Airbender? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!