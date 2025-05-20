Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender Adds Marvel, Severance Stars to Season 2

Avatar: The Last Airbender is now in the works on Season 2 of the live-action series with Netflix, and has announced that it has added some big names who have appeared in the likes of Severance and Marvel projects like Echo. Avatar: The Last Airbender made its live-action series adaptation with Netflix some time ago, and it was such a huge success with fans that it was quickly announced that the live-action series would be continuing with both a second and third season to complete its adaptation of the animated original. This means a whole bunch of new characters are coming our way.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Avatar: The Last Airbender officially kicked off its production on Season 2 for Netflix last Fall, and has now wrapped production as the series prepares to kick off its work on Season 3. To help celebrate the fact that production on the new season has wrapped, Netflix has also added some major new names to the series ahead of Season 2 (and potentially Season 3). This includes some big stars for characters fans probably didn’t expect to see in Season 2, and you can find the breakdown for Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender cast additions below.

Netflix

New Additions to Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender Cast

Netflix has announced that joining the Avatar: The Last Airbender cast are the likes of Madison Hu as Fei, Dichen Lachman as Yangchen, Dolly De Leon as Lo and Li, Lily Gao as Ura, Terry Chen as Jeong Jeong, Jon Jon Briones as Piandao, and Tantoo Cardinal as Hama. Not only are these some big name stars such as Dichen Lachman from Apple TV+’s Severance and Tantoo Cardinal from projects such as Killers of the Flower Moon and Marvel’s Echo, but their characters are also painting a unique picture for the second season of the live-action series.

Avatar: The Last Airbender goes in a much darker direction in the second and third seasons of the animated series, and it’s looking like that the live-action series is going to go the same route. Characters like Hama will be introducing new bending elements to the series (which take Kitara in a dark new direction), characters like Ursa who have a very important connection with Zuko, Yangchen has a very important connection to Aang’s past and more. It’s going to go in a wild new direction and fans should get ready.

Netflix

When Does Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2 Come Out?

Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2 has wrapped production, but has yet to confirm a release window or date with Netflix as of the time of this publication nor has it revealed any information about its third season. What has been confirmed, however, is that returning cast members from the first season will include the likes of Gordon Cormier as Aang, Kiawentiio as Katara, Ian Ousley as Sokka, Dallas Liu as Prince Zuko, Elizabeth Yu as Azula, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee as Iroh, Daniel Dae Kim as Fire Lord Ozai and more.

Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2 will feature Miya Cech making her debut as Toph Beifong alongside other new confirmed additions to the cast such as Chin Han as Long Feng, Justin Chien as King Kuei, Amanda Zhou as Joo Dee, Crystal Yu as Lady Beifong, Kelemete Mispeka as The Boulder, Hoa Xuande as Professor Zei, Lourdes Faberes as General Sung, and Rekha Sharma as Amita. The second season is really widening up the world for the series, so it’s time to just patiently wait and see what’s coming from it all next.