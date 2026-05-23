Netflix’s Biggest Anime Breakout Returns With New Surprise Ahead of Season 2

One of the biggest breakout anime releases with Netflix has announced a new surprise from the creator behind it all as fans continue to wait on its Season 2 return. Netflix has been home to some of the most notable exclusive anime licenses and productions in the last few years specifically as they have changed how they are releasing their new anime overall. It’s meant that fans could watch these new releases on a weekly basis alongside their debuts in Japan, and as a result has made all of them that much bigger.

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Ryoko Kui’s Delicious in Dungeon is likely one of the best examples of this shift. With its weekly new episode release with Netflix back in 2024, the anime series absolutely took over the world during the course of its first season. A second season was quickly announced to be in the works, but fans are waiting to see what’s next. For now, the creator has returned with a seal of approval for a new cookbook for the franchise with a ton of new illustrations from Kui themselves. Check it out below.

Delicious in Dungeon Returns With New Cookbook

Courtesy of Kadokawa

This official recipe book for Delicious in Dungeon will be hitting shelves in Japan later this Summer, and includes 43 recipes inspired by the hit anime series. The recipe book will be including lots of new illustrations from series creator Ryoko Kui, and will teach fans how to make its specialty monster dishes like “Roasted Red Dragon,” “Man-Eating Plant Tart,” “Phoenix Confit,” and more. Naturally, it’s without any of the real monsters themselves, but it really will allow fans to fully dive into the fantasy dungeon world of the cooking based series. And that means finally tasting those dishes.

Delicious in Dungeon really appealed to fans as not only did the Studio Trigger produced anime offer tons of fun animated sequences, but it had a great crew of adventurers at the center of it all. Needing to further dive into the dungeon to save someone, they decide to cook and eat the monsters they defeat in the dungeon in order to keep from needing to restock on food and other supplies. And a lot of the episodes are dedicated to putting its various wild meals together in a visually stunning (and informative) way.

When Does Delicious in Dungeon Season 2 Come Out?

Kadokawa

Delicious in Dungeon‘s first season wrapped up its 24 episode run with a confirmation that Season 2 was now in the works. It’s been two years since that initial announcement, but no updates on its potential release window or date have been revealed as of the time of this writing. But the franchise has been making some notable progress in the last few weeks with new releases like this cookbook that is bringing it all back to the spotlight. Perhaps, it’s to get ready for a potential Season 2 update coming next.

Delicious in Dungeon was a unique anime series that seemed to reach the halfway mark of Kui’s original manga when the first season ended, so it’s likely that this second season will be the one that brings it all to an end with another potential 24 episode run. And the team needs to take as long as they need to because fans will be expecting greatness when the anime returns.

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