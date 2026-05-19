Netflix’s Biggest Anime Breakout Returns for New Release Ahead of Season 2

There’s one anime has been an absolute breakout hit with Netflix ever since it made its debut in 2024, and it’s come back for a special new collaboration as fans continue to wait on its Season 2 comeback. It’s been a great few years for Netflix ever since the streaming service began more aggressively licensing and producing new original anime shows, and they have seen some big successes as a result. One of the biggest has to have been the anime adaptation for Ryoko Kui’s Delicious in Dungeon when it premiered back in 2024.

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Delicious in Dungeon wrapped up its highly successful first season back in 2024, and announced that a second season was now in the works. Unfortunately, the franchise has been pretty quiet ever since with no current updates about what to expect from the next season and when to possibly expect it. But Delicious in Dungeon has returned with a new collab with Tokyo German Village in Japan coming later this June, and has gotten some special anime art from Studio Trigger to celebrate. Check it out below.

What’s Next From Delicious in Dungeon?

Courtesy of Trigger

Delicious in Dungeon Season 2 had been confirmed to be in the works by Studio Trigger shortly after the first season ended last year, but the studio has yet to reveal any more updates about the new episodes ever since. The first season of the series ran for two cours with 24 episodes in total, and brought its adaptation to about the halfway mark of Ryoko Kui’s original manga release. If this pace continues as expected, then it’s likely that the now in the works second season is going to ultimately be the final one as well.

Delicious in Dungeon’s manga has also seen greater sales and success among fans since the anime made its debut, and that further goes to show just how big of an impact the adaptation has actually had thus far. The manga has won some big awards as more become aware of its story, and that’s likely going to continue with the second season when it hits. For now, you still have plenty of time to catch up with it all as it streams with Netflix in the meantime.

What’s So Special About Delicious in Dungeon?

Courtesy of Netflix

Delicious in Dungeon has made a big name for itself as a new fantasy anime release, and it’s caught the tailwind of the changing tastes for the coming years. We’ve seen a greater shift away from the popularity of Isekai anime releases, and instead has been moving more towards traditional fantasy anime stories. It’s been refreshing thus far, and Delicious in Dungeon has been able to ride that wave alongside the greater popularity of cooking based anime.

It took the elements of several kinds of popular anime trends and hit at just the right time to be a notable premiere. Delicious in Dungeon also has a bigger story that has been expanded upon as the anime heads into the release of its second season, and it’s only a matter of time before the other shoe drops with the adventure ahead. That’s made the wait for the second season tougher, but will likely be very worth it.

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