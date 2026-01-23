Netflix Has Disappointing News For Anime Fans in 2026

As one of the biggest streaming platforms in the world, Netflix is venturing into anime through exclusive original series and seasonal anime. Each month, the platform offers a new range of anime series for fans across the globe, often including films as well. The platform has an exclusive range of original anime films, along with acclaimed Studio Ghibli titles and many more, streaming even now. Compared to Crunchyroll, which focuses more on adding dozens of series each month, Netflix excels in the film department. Since the partnership with Sony Pictures, Netflix has acquired the rights to many incredible films, but unfortunately, it doesn’t include anime.

What’s on Netflix shared a new list of upcoming Sony Pictures movies in 2026 and beyond, with no mention of any anime film. Instead, anime films such as Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle and more, which are being distributed by Sony Pictures, are expected to land on Crunchyroll. Crunchyroll is the largest streaming hub for anime fans across the globe, keeping up with the latest series, even if films take longer to be added to the streaming platform. However, even with Netflix being more active in the anime industry, the limitations are evident. It’s not just anime films, as Winter 2026 brought another range of bad news for anime fans after the new lineup was released.

Netflix Still Isn’t Streaming Some of The Major Anime of Winter 2026

Image Courtesy of Madhouse

Winter 2026 is one of the most exciting anime seasons in a while, as it marks the return of major shows with new seasons, including Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3, Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2, and Hell’s Paradise Season 3. Unfortunately, all three series are only streaming weekly in select regions of Asia. All of these anime’s previous seasons are already on the platform, and there’s no confirmation as to when the new seasons will be added. However, we can expect them to begin streaming sometime after the season ends.

On the other hand, Western fans are only able to catch up with the weekly episodes on Crunchyroll, as the platform stays at the top of the anime world. A lot of the major series of the season, including Fire Force’s final season and Sentenced to Be a Hero, are also available on Crunchyroll, with no guarantee of when they will land on Netflix. While Netflix did have a few exciting releases this month, including Love Through a Prism and Cosmic Princess Kaguya, the number of new series and films is significantly less.

However, with the latest partnership with MAPPA, the anime industry is bound to see some major changes, as it remains unknown which projects will be announced. MAPPA is one of the biggest animation studios in Japan, best known for Jujutsu Kaisen, Chainsaw Man, and Attack on Titan: The Final Season, among many more incredible anime. The partnership secures exclusive global streaming rights for anime by MAPPA and aims to establish an integrated world-class animation studio model, showing every step of the creative process.

