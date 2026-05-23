Netflix is About to Lose One of Paramount’s Biggest Animated Series

The streaming service wars only heat up over the years, with many platforms aiming to win supremacy in the digital landscape. Despite quite a few services competing against one another, various projects from specific studios will often find themselves becoming a part of competitors’ libraries. Next month, a major television series that was created by Paramount and found a major following on Nickelodeon will be leaving Netflix for parts unknown. Considering this animated series has become one of the best entries in the long-running franchise, according to fans, you might want to watch the Heroes in a Half Shell’s bombastic series while you can.

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The Rise of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles might not be the latest adaptation focusing on the likes of Raphael, Leonardo, Donatello, and Michaelangelo, but it is considered one of the best, according to many fans. First premiering in 2018 on Nickelodeon, the series ran for two seasons before bringing its story to an end via a feature-length film. Unfortunately, Netflix will be losing the series on June 1st, meaning subscribers should dive in while they have the chance if they want to check it out for the first time, or revisit it, on the platform. Ironically enough, just because the series is leaving Netflix doesn’t mean it will be gone forever.

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The Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie was made specifically for Netflix, meaning that the grand finale of the series won’t be leaving the streaming service alongside its television counterpart. Luckily, just because the main Nickelodeon series is leaving the platform doesn’t mean you won’t be able to watch it, as the show is still available on Paramount+. Netflix is also still housing the likes of Nickelodeon’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, so your pizza-eating heroes are still representing on the platform.

Following the movie, The Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles has shown no signs of rising from its grave, as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem introduced fans to a brand new universe focusing on the sewer dwellers. While Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles was canceled after two seasons, a sequel to Mutant Mayhem is currently in the works, preparing to land in theaters in 2027. Here’s hoping that the loss of the television series doesn’t mean that this fresh take will come to an end.

When looking at the current state of Paramount, it might make sense that more entries from the studio are leaving Netflix. Specifically, following the Paramount/Skydance merger, the studio managed to overtake Netflix in acquiring Warner Bros. Discovery, meaning that the former might want more of its series and movies to “come home” to Paramount+ in the near future. While the Warner Bros/Paramount merger has yet to be set in stone, chances are better than not that the two studios will become one.

What do you think of the Ninja Turtles leaving Netflix? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!