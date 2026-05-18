Netflix’s Biggest Anime of The Year Is All Set For a New Release

2026 was off to an exciting start after Netflix globally released a stunning sci-fi anime film, Cosmic Princess Kaguya. The film immediately became a massive hit on the platform and crossed over a million views globally in just three days after its release. Following the success of the film, it announced a special one-week-long theatrical run in February this year, which was later extended due to the box office sales. Not to mention that several renowned mangaka banded together to hype the film with new visuals to show their support for the film. This includes Naruto‘s Masashi Kishimoto, Jujutsu Kaisen‘s Gege Akutami, and Chainsaw Man‘s Tatsuki Fujimoto, among many others. Unfortunately, the screening was limited to theatres throughout Japan, and there has been no update on a global theatrical release so far.

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Months after the film’s success, the official X handle revealed that the Blu-ray DVD will be released on September 9th, 2026. It will be available in two versions: standard and special limited edition. While the limited edition costs more, it includes several benefits that make it worth the price. The upcoming release is also for the Japanese audience so far, and the anime might reveal a global date yet. Additionally, in another post, the official X handle also confirmed they are considering strengthening the production system after facing high demands. Since the Blu-ray was available for pre-order after the announcement was made, the anime faced massive demand in just one day, enough to consider increasing the stock and avoid the issue of reselling in retail stores at a higher price.

What Is The Story of Cosmic Princess Kaguya?

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This gorgeous film follows a reimagined version of an old Japanese folktale, The Tale of the Bamboo Cutter, set in a modern sci-fi world. It’s also the feature-length directorial debut of Shingo Yamashita, famous for directing the opening sequences for popular anime series such as Jujutsu Kaisen Season 1 and Chainsaw Man. The story centers around two girls who form a special bond through music as they take center stage in the virtual realm of Tsukuyomi, where dreams and hopes come together.

Iroha Sakayori is an ordinary 17-year-old high school girl living in Tokyo. She works hard day and night as she juggles part-time work and her academics, and her only source of comfort is watching Yachiyo Runami, a popular streamer and the administrator of Tsukuyomi, the virtual realm. However, her life takes an unexpected turn when she comes across a suspiciously bright telephone pole from which an adorable baby emerges.

Since she couldn’t bear to leave the baby alone, she took her home and saw her grow rapidly into a girl of her own age. Iroha never could’ve expected that the girl would turn out to be Princess Kaguya, who has developed a self-indulgent personality. The girls soon begin creating music together, unaware of the fact that ominous forces are waiting to take the princess back to the moon.

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