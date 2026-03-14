Netflix’s One Piece Surprises Fans With New Release After Season 2 (& You Can Watch It Now)

One Piece’s live-action series has been taking over Netflix ever since it made its return for Season 2 earlier this week, and now fans can dig even deeper into it with a special surprise to help celebrate its success. One Piece: Into the Grand Line quickly took over the world as Monkey D. Luffy and the Straw Hats officially crossed over into the titular Grand Line, and were introduced to all sorts of wild new locations, allies and foes. It was a big season, and there’s plenty to breakdown.

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There is so much to break down from One Piece: Into the Grand Line, however, that Netflix themselves is going to help fans to do so. To help celebrate the successful premiere of the season, Netflix is now streaming an official companion podcast for One Piece Season 2 (the first of more releases to come). This special podcast features six episodes, and has input from members of the cast and even series creator Eiichiro Oda himself. And you can check it out right now with Netflix for more.

What Is Netflix’s One Piece Podcast?

Courtesy of Netflix

One Piece: Into the Grand Line – The Official Podcast is now streaming with Netflix as a natural extension of the streamer’s increased number of video podcasts, and each episode features a different member of the cast as they break down key arcs from the season and give fans new insight into how it all came together. Each of the podcast episodes is about thirty minutes or so, and the breakdown of episodes on offer is below:

Episode 1: Loguetown, featuring Iñaki Godoy and Eiichiro Oda

Episode 2: Reverse Mountain, featuring Emily Rudd

Episode 3: Whisky Peak, featuring Mackenyu

Episode 4: Little Garden, Part 1, featuring Jacob Romero

Episode 5: Little Garden, Part 2 featuring Taz Skylar

Episode 6: Drum Island, featuring Charithra Chandran and Mikaela Hoover

One Piece: Into the Grand Line covers several major arcs over the course of the season as the Straw Hats have successfully made it through several adventures across multiple islands. But as things continue for the live-action series with the now in production third season, it’s only going to get bigger and more explosive from this point on. Major characters introduced in the second season are coming back for more in the next batch of episodes too.

What’s Next for Netflix’s One Piece Season 3?

Courtesy of Netflix

Season 3 of Netflix’s live-action One Piece series is now in production, but has yet to reveal any release information as of the time of this writing. What has been confirmed, however, is the fact that it will complete the Alabasta saga as confirmed by series creator Eiichiro Oda himself. This was also further emphasized by the final moments of the second season as a major villain fully appeared and declared their intention to take over the Alabasta kingdom next.

Netflix certainly seems to be making One Piece a priority as they are already working on another season of episodes, and those involved with the show are adamant about trying to get out as many seasons as fast as possible. But with Eiichiro Oda already having a plan in mind for how to end the live-action series, Netflix fans might not get to see much more of the show even if it does well.

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