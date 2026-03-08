One Piece Creator Already Has a Plan to End the Netflix Live-Action Series

The live-action One Piece series is returning to Netflix with its highly anticipated second season in just a couple of more days, and it turns out that the creator behind it all has a plan for how to bring it all to an end. Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece has been running in the pages of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine for nearly three decades at this point, and it’s not showing any signs of slowing down anytime soon. So when a live-action series was first announced, naturally questions arose about how long it could even last.

Videos by ComicBook.com

One Piece’s live-action series has a second season coming to Netflix this week, and a third season is now in production, so fans have been wondering how long this show could possibly last if it has the potential to keep adapting Oda’s massive original story. But according to Roronoa Zoro star Mackenyu, in speaking with The Movie Podcast, series creator Eiichiro Oda already has an idea for how long he wants the live-action series to go and which arc will bring it to an end.

One Piece Creator Knows Where He Wants Live-Action Series to End

Courtesy of Netflix

“He has a vision to where he wants to end,” Mackenyu teased about One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda’s plans for the live-action series. “Not end, but where he wants us to take the live-action to. And we all know about it. We know where he wants to go up to. That hyped me up a lot. There’s a specific arc he wants us to go up to.” While Mackenyu and the rest of the live-action cast were sure not to potentially spoil anything, it is something to keep an eye out for.

Ending the live-action series was always going to be an issue that One Piece needed to face. With no ending of the original in sight, and a huge amount of mystery surrounding those final secrets (to the point where it’s been buried at sea), this live-action series was going to have its own original ending. Either through Netflix cancelling the series before its time, or through natural means. And it seems like Oda has a natural way for this series to end with a future arc in mind.

How Will One Piece Live-Action End?

Courtesy of Netflix

One Piece: Into the Grand Line will be making its premiere with Netflix on March 10th, and it will be adapting the Loguetown, Reverse Mountain, Whiskey Peak, Little Garden, and Drum Island arcs of Eiichiro Oda’s original series. A third season is now in the works, and Oda has already confirmed that it will be wrapping up the Alabasta saga. It doesn’t seem like the third season is what Mackenyu is teasing, but it might be sooner than fans expect.

The live-action series is going to cover a huge phase of the Grand Line when it wraps up Alabasta, but there are even bigger battles in the future. If the series is planning to continue for the next few years, with the potential for a potential fourth and even fifth season, fans might see it all come to an end before it reaches the time skip era of the original series that kicks off the real hunt for the treasure. That would be a fine way to send it off considering everything that happens.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!

HT – The Movie Podcast