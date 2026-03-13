6 Ways Netflix’s One Piece Season 2 Surpasses the Anime & Manga

Warning: This post contains major spoilers not only from Netflix’s One Piece Season 2 but also from the One Piece anime and manga.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Netflix’s One Piece returns with a new season and once again proves that a live-action adaptation of an anime and manga can work. It succeeds by staying faithful to the source material in its own way while also improving upon it. This season sees the Straw Hats enter the Grand Line, finally diving deeper into their journey to find the One Piece. As expected, this stage of the adventure introduces new lore that helps set up future arcs.

However, Netflix’s One Piece Season 2 takes advantage of the series’ existing lore and strategically introduces certain elements earlier, allowing it to surpass the anime and manga in exploring the world and laying the foundation for future developments. In particular, there are six intriguing details where this season of the live-action series goes beyond the anime and manga.

6) Bartolomeo’s Introduction

Courtesy of Netflix

In the debut episode of One Piece Season 2, the Straw Hats take a stroll through Loguetown as they prepare to enter the Grand Line. During his walk through the town, Luffy encounters a long, green-haired character with a missing eyebrow who is planning to rob him. However, he becomes inspired by Luffy’s actions and eventually becomes his fan.

This actually reflects the core premise of the character. In the anime and manga, he is introduced much later and is already revealed to be a fan because of Luffy’s growing reputation throughout the Grand Line. By introducing Bartolomeo in Loguetown, Netflix’s One Piece Season 2 uses the location as the foundation for this development, which makes much more sense and better establishes their dynamic since viewers get to witness the moment Bartolomeo first becomes a fan.

5) Gol D. Roger and Garp’s Conversation Before the Execution

Image courtesy of Netflix

The first episode of this season also features Gold Roger, who is later revealed to be Gol D. Roger by Dr. Kureha, having a conversation with Monkey D. Garp. During this exchange, it is revealed that the two share a strong bond, as Roger tells Garp that he has a son and asks him to take care of him. Fans of the manga and anime know how crucial this moment is, as this conversation is not revealed until much later in the original story.

This subtle mention already builds a strong foundation for a very important arc later in the series. The conversation also includes Roger mentioning God Valley and referring to Garp as the Hero of God Valley. This is another significant element that is revealed much later in the source material, but its early introduction here strengthens the foreshadowing that the series is known for.

4) Sabo’s Presence

Image courtesy of Netflix

The first episode of the series also features a mysterious man saving Luffy from Smoker, who is later revealed to be Dragon, the leader of the Revolutionary Army. Dragon intriguingly watches the Straw Hats sail away from Loguetown, and in that moment, a man with a big hat can be seen standing behind him.

While live-action viewers might dismiss this as just one of Dragon’s companions, fans of the anime and manga know that this character is Sabo and understand how important his role becomes later in the story. This subtle introduction once again shows how Netflix’s One Piece is taking advantage of the established lore, adding small Easter eggs that make the series more interesting and slightly stronger in how it sets up future developments.

3) Brook’s Early Introduction

Image courtesy of Netflix

The second episode of the series features Luffy learning about Laboon’s past, the whale that swallowed the Going Merry along with the Straw Hats, except for Luffy. In this flashback, it is revealed that the Rumbar Pirates were the ones who cared for Laboon through music, with one major character, besides the captain of the Rumbar Pirates, being highlighted.

While live-action–only viewers may not recognize who this character is, fans of the anime and manga know that he eventually joins the Straw Hats as the crew’s musician. His appearance in this flashback makes much more sense and adds greater weight to his connection with the crew when he joins them in the future, something Netflix’s One Piece clearly recognized as an opportunity to improve upon, and it feels fitting.

2) Luffy’s Dance Hides an Intriguing Detail

Image courtesy of Netflix

The second episode of this season also features Luffy consoling Laboon, and he does so by singing the “Bink’s Brew” song, the same song the Rumbar Pirates once sang to him. However, as Luffy sings, he also dances, and one of the steps he performs during the dance carries major lore and references a significant character who is introduced much later in the story.

Luffy’s dance embodies the Sun God Nika, as it is revealed later in the series that Nika’s presence brings joy and liberation. While Luffy performs the dance unknowingly, it subtly highlights that he is already being positioned as the Sun God Nika, a form he eventually attains through a future transformation. This suggests that Netflix is aware of how vital Luffy’s connection to this lore is and is already emphasizing it through subtle moments.

1) Giants Mentioning the Sun God, Nika

Courtesy of Netflix

Speaking of the Sun God Nika, Netflix’s One Piece Season 2 directly mentions the Sun God as well. During Dorry and Brogy’s duel, the characters highlight their reverence for the Sun God Nika, even though this is never mentioned this early in the anime or the manga. Later lore in the series reveals that this entity has always been closely connected to the giants.

By subtly referencing Nika through the giants, the series once again improves upon elements that become far more important later in the story. This early introduction makes the world-building feel more cohesive and helps explore the lore more naturally, something that, in hindsight, the source material could have introduced earlier as well.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!