How Netflix’s One Piece Sets Up Season 3 (Season 2 Finale Reveals Explained)

Warning! Massive spoilers for One Piece Season 2 finale to follow! One Piece has returned to Netflix for the second season of the live action series, and the final episode is setting up a huge new conflict for Monkey D. Luffy and the Straw Hats in Season 3. Luffy and the Straw Hats ended the first season with the tease that they would be entering the Grand Line in search for the One Piece, and the second season sees them do just that as they travel across the first few islands of this unknown region.

Throughout the first few islands of the Grand Line, Luffy and the others catch the attention of Baroque Works, a deadly group of criminals that was teased during the first season. But now that the Straw Hats have come to the Grand Line, they now have to deal with all of these fighters who each have terrible Devil Fruit powers. But in the final scene of the season, One Piece drops a massive tease for Season 3 and the war for Alabasta to come with the reveal of Mr. 0 and Miss All Sunday’s true identies.

One Piece Season 2 Finale Introduces Sir Crocodile and Nico Robin

The identity of Mr. 0, the Baroque Works boss, had been kept a mystery throughout One Piece: Into the Grand Line, but he’s revealed in full in the final scene of the finale. It’s then revealed that he’s actually a deadly pirate known as Sir Crocodile (played by Joe Manganiello), who fans discover has a bounty that’s been mysteriously cancelled by the World Government. Despite all the losses Baroque Works takes during the second season, he remains unshaken as he reveals that the next phase of his plan is already in motion.

Also confirming that Miss All Sunday’s real name is Nico Robin, the final moments of the finale tease some key things. Not only that Robin doesn’t want to be called by her name, but she actually carries a massive 79 million Berry bounty that seemingly has been on her since she was a child. The biggest tease, however, comes when Crocodile reveals he has some big plans for Alabasta (in order to get to the One Piece), which is currently in the midst of a civil war that Vivi is trying to put an end to. All the while the Straw Hats head toward the country next.

What Does This Mean for One Piece Season 3?

One Piece is now in production on Season 3 with Netflix, and series creator Eiichiro Oda confirms that the next season will be wrapping up the Alabasta saga. The second season has been dropping some big teases about the region not only with Vivi’s reveal that she was only hiding out in Baroque Works to cover up the fact she was an escaped princess from the region, but with the full look at a Reverie meeting between all of the countries as Vivi’s father set up some trouble to come for the country.

The Alabasta saga of Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece manga is the Straw Hats’ first real test in the Grand Line. Crocodile and Baroque Works are much stronger than any opponent faced in these first two seasons, and it brings Luffy and his crew into an entirely different echelon of notoriety on the high seas when it all comes to an end. With this new region to explore in the third season, fans of the live-action series have quite a lot to be excited for.

