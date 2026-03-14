Netflix Confirms New One Piece Release Is Coming Next Week

The highly anticipated Season 2 of Netflix’s One Piece live-action series premiered on March 10th, 2026, more than two years after the first season came out. The first season broke every streaming record after its debut in August 2023, becoming the most successful live-action series of all time. The live-action received praise from fans and critics alike, especially considering how many adaptations in the past were always criticized, even when they were based on popular manga such as Dragon Ball and Bleach. While the One Piece live-action often deviates from the manga on multiple occasions, it remains faithful to the spirit of the story, giving viewers a fresh perspective on the epic world Eiichiro Oda created.

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Not only that, but Oda oversees every detail in the production process to ensure the quality of the live-action. After the second season’s premiere, Netflix will be dropping a bonus series on March 17th, 2026. According to What’s on Netflix, the series will feature behind-the-scenes, highlighting the visual effects, stunt work, and all the Easter eggs in the second season. However, before the special release, Netflix also released a podcast of six episodes with the cast members and even the creator.

Netflix Debuts a Special One Piece Podcast After Season 2’s Success

Image Courtesy of Netflix

On March 13th, Netflix began streaming six episodes of a podcast series, featuring the cast members and Oda. Here’s a list of the episodes along with the titles and the cast members.

Episode 1: Loguetown, featuring Iñaki Godoy and Eiichiro Oda

Episode 2: Reverse Mountain, featuring Emily Rudd

Episode 3: Whisky Peak, featuring Mackenyu

Episode 4: Little Garden, Part 1, featuring Jacob Romero

Episode 5: Little Garden, Part 2 featuring Taz Skylar

Episode 6: Drum Island, featuring Charithra Chandran and Mikaela Hoover

Eiichiro Oda makes his appearance in the first episode along with Iñaki Godoy, who plays the role of Monkey D. Luffy in the live-action series. The duo discusses the Loguetown Arc in the series, a crucial arc with many foreshadowings and character introductions, all of which are still relevant in the manga even now. Additionally, Charithra Chandran, who plays the role of Princess Vivi, and Mikaela Hoover, the voice behind Tony Tony Chopper, also make their appearance in the show.

Netflix’s One Piece Season 2 Finale Sets Up The Alabasta Arc

Image Courtesy of Netflix

The second season ends on a major cliffhanger as Crocodile, one of the Seven Warlords of the Sea, plans his next step while the Straw Hat Pirates make their way towards Alabasta. In order to save Vivi’s kingdom, the crew has to travel all the way to the desert island, where they will face their most powerful enemy yet.

Additionally, the third season will also introduce more members from the Baroque Works, as well as Crocodile’s true goal and the reason he needs Nico Robin. The upcoming season is expected to fully adapt the Alabasta Arc before the crew makes their way towards the Sky Island. It was filmed along with Season 2, so fans wouldn’t have to wait long before the series’ return.

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