Netflix’s One Piece Fully Reveals the Live-Action Series’ Next Big Villain

Warning! Major spoilers for One Piece: Into the Grand Line’s final episode to follow! One Piece has come back to Netflix with Season 2 of the live-action series, and with its final episode fully revealed the next major villain coming in Season 3. Monkey D. Luffy and the Straw Hats officially cross over into the Grand Line with the second season, and they immediately come across all kinds of wild new locales and characters. Now in the grips of Baroque Works, Luffy and the others have not had a moment of peace.

One Piece: Into the Grand Line introduces Joe Manganiello to the live-action series as the mysterious leader of Baroque Works, Mr. 0. The second season doesn’t reveal much of him until the finale, where his full look and identity are truly revealed at last. To help celebrate the release of the live action series with Netflix, Manganiello took to social media to share a much fuller look at Sir Crocodile as he waits to fully unleash on Luffy and the others in the third season. Check it out:

Sir Crocodile Fully Revealed Ahead of Netflix’s One Piece Season 3

Heavy is the head…



ONE PIECE • INTO THE GRAND LINE



Now streaming on NETFLIX pic.twitter.com/UDGduEAhqV — JOE MANGANIELLO (@JoeManganiello) March 10, 2026

The final episode of One Piece: Into the Grand Line sees Miss All Sunday (Lera Abova) approaching Mr. 0 about the fact that Wapol had been defeated on Drum Island. But it’s here that it’s soon revealed that Mr. 0’s true identity is Sir Crocodile, a deadly pirate whose bounty had been cancelled by the World Government. Along with his revealing Miss All Sunday’s real name was Nico Robin, Crocodile only notes that Wapol’s loss doesn’t mean much to him as he already has access to all of Wapol’s treasury at that point. And it will lead into what’s coming next.

Crocodile mentions that this treasury will help him on the path to Alabasta, and that will ultimately get him closer to the One Piece itself. With Vivi and the Straw Hats now also heading to the country so that she can help put an end to the civil war, there are now going to be plenty of things to keep an eye on in the coming third season of the live-action series. As Crocodile takes a more central role in the third season, Manganiello will be in much more of it moving forward.

What’s Happening in Netflix’s One Piece Season 3?

With the second season now streaming on Netflix, Season 3 of the One Piece live-action series is already in production. Series creator Eiichiro Oda has already confirmed that the third season will be wrapping up the Alabasta saga, but it’s unclear as to how many episodes it will actually take in the next season. It’s a rather long arc so it could take as long as the entire season, but at the same time the pace of the live-action series moves through events much quicker.

That’s because One Piece‘s original manga and anime releases have decades worth of material to adapt for the live-action series. Oda has already mentioned to the cast that he has a place where he hopes the live-action series could end, and that might end up being much sooner than fans ever expected. So make sure to keep an eye out for what’s next.

