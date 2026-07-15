New Avatar: The Last Airbender Movie Is Coming to Theaters Soon (But Not for Everyone)

Avatar: The Last Airbender is coming to the big screen for a select few screenings in the United States later this month with a new movie, but for everyone else it’s going to go straight to streaming. Avatar: The Last Airbender is on the cusp of a massive return as the first major release from Avatar Studios is finally ready for its debut. It’s been a very bumpy road getting to this point, however, as it had been bumped from its originally intended theatrical debut to its new exclusive to streaming launch.

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Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender is finally gearing up for its debut with Paramount+ later this month, but Variety now reports that the film is going to have a few select screenings in select theaters across New York and Los Angeles from July 24th in order to qualify the film for potential awards consideration. That means if you’re lucky enough to be in the area, you might want to keep an eye out as tickets reportedly will be going on sale beginning on July 16th.

Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender to Have Limited Run in Theaters

Courtesy of Paramount+

According to Variety’s report, tickets for Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender will be going on sale on July 16th at 9am ET/6am PT, but this has yet to be confirmed by Paramount themselves. It’s going to be a short run from July 24-30 with three showtimes a day at the AMC Burbank 8 in Los Angeles and AMC Empire 25 in New York. This is also on top of the exclusive fan screening that will be taking place during San Diego Comic-Con on July 24th, the day before the film makes its full debut with Paramount+.

This has been a strange time for the Avatar: The Last Airbender franchise as this film in particular was the target of a major theft earlier this year that saw it leaked early online. Those behind the scenes have shared their thoughts on the matter, but thank the fans who were patient enough to wait for the official release. This was after it was caught in the middle of a shift from its originally intended theatrical launch to a streaming exclusive one. It’s just been one tough hit after another with this one.

When Does the New Avatar: The Last Airbender Movie Come Out?

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Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender will be making its debut worldwide with Paramount+ on July 25th, but it’s yet to be revealed if these limited theatrical screenings will lead to even more screenings in other territories. Directed by Lauren Montgomery, Steve Ahn, and William Mata, original franchise creators Bryan Konietzko and Michael Dante DiMartino oversee the film as part of Avatar Studios, and they’re already teasing more plans for releases in the future if this is a success.

Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender will be featuring an older version of the original series’ characters, and will have a new voice cast at the center of it all. The film stars Eric Nam as Aang, Jessica Matten as Katara, Román Zargoza as Sokka, Steven Yeun as Zuko, Dionne Quan as Toph, and Dave Bautista as Tagah (who is most likely the main villain of the film). Additional voice cast (who have yet to have their roles confirmed as of this time) include Freida Pinto, Ke Huy Quan, Taika Waititi, Geraldine Viswanathan, Ronny Chieng, and Ken Jeong.

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HT – Variety