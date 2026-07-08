Avatar: The Last Airbender Creators Teases Next Project After Movie With Promising Avatar Studios Update

Avatar: The Last Airbender is coming back for a new movie hitting Paramount+ later this month, and the creators behind it all are already teasing more projects in the works with a new update on Avatar Studios. When Avatar: The Last Airbender was first in the works on a new live-action series with Netflix, original series creators Bryan Konietzko and Michael DiMartino were brought on to oversee it. But leaving soon after over creative differences, the two ended up helping to found Avatar Studios, a new animation pipeline for the franchise with Nickelodeon and Paramount.

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Avatar Studios’ first major effort is finally here after all these years as Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender will be . With a new TV series already confirmed to be in the works, it appears that Avatar Studios is already hard at work on its next big project according to statements from both Konietzko and DiMartino as the two of them are already moving onto their next idea with the health of the studio confirmed to be fine.

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“Avatar Studios is alive and well despite rumors to the contrary,” Avatar: The Last Airbender co-creator Michael DiMartino shared in a message to fans on Instagram to celebrate the official reveal of the new movie. “We are working every day to ensure the integrity and long-term success of the Avatar universe. This is just the beginning!” This goes in line with a tease that fellow co-creator Bryan Konietzko recently shared in an interview with Entertainment Weekly where he teased what’s coming next after the movie and Avatar: Seven Havens TV series.

“The Aang movie was just one of a whole slate,” Konietzko teased about future plans for Avatar Studios. “I’m working on another thing, which we’ll announce when the time’s right.” Given that the co-creator teases that it’s a project that’s yet to be announced, it’s likely not in reference to the already confirmed sequel series, Avatar: Seven Havens, following the next Avatar after The Legend of Korra. So that means it’s an entirely different animated project that fans can hopefully be excited to see next as Avatar Studios continues to develop these new outings for Nickelodeon and Paramount.

What’s Next for Avatar Studios?

Nickelodeon / Avatar Studios

Avatar Studios was first announced with the intention of developing new movies and TV shows expanding on the original Avatar: The Last Airbender franchise, and now we’ve seen two projects form out of this endeavor so far. Avatar: Seven Havens is a brand new series now in the works, but has yet to confirm a release window or date as of the time of this writing. It’s set in a ruined version of the future after Korra’s time, and this new Earthbending Avatar has to start from square one.

If Avatar Studios continues to get the chance to exist following the merge between Paramount and Warner Bros., then there’s a chance we’ll get to see these future projects. It seems that although Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender was stolen and leaked online early, Paramount is still supporting the film with a surprise release on July 25th. That could also be a sign that they’re essentially just trying to push it out there and forget about it, so we’ll have to see if it all works out when it hits.

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