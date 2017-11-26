New Sketch From ‘Bleach’ Creator Will Make You Miss the Series

Fans have been clamoring for Bleach to return ever since its seemingly abrupt cancellation, and this newest sketch from its creator will definitely make its absence harder.

Series creator Tite Kubo was slated to attend the Lucca Comics & Games convention in Italy, but unfortunately was unable to make it. In apology, Kubo drew this sketch of a dressed-down Ichigo featuring a giant “LUCCA” down the sleeve of is arm:

The attached note reads, “Dear Lucca Comics & Games visitors, I wholeheartedly thank your support for BLEACH. I am very sorry that I can’t take part this time, I hope we can meet the next time. Best regards, Kubo Tite.” While Kubo was unable to attend the convention due to health reasons, he still provided personalized sketches for twelve winners of a raffle held at the event.

While the series is better known for its high flying action and battles, and the Soul Reapers who were often draped in black and white robes, but this sketch of a dressed-down Ichigo is a great reminder to fans of the high concept fashion often seen in both the manga and anime.

Chapters of the manga often had an intro page featuring multiple members of the cast in different high fashion apparel, and this often made its way into many of the anime series’ opening credits. This sketch is a great example of Kubo’s eye for fashion art, and it was sorely missing from the last arc of the series.

For those unfamiliar with Tite Kubo‘s Bleach, the series follows the young delinquent Ichigo Kurosaki, who had the ability to see spirits. He soon obtains the power of a Soul Reaper – one meant to usher lost souls to the afterlife – and now has the duty to defend the living world from monstrous dark spirits known as Hollows.

The manga was serialized in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump from 2001 to 2016, and was collected into 74 volumes. It has been adapted into English thanks to VIZ Media, and has sold over 900 million copies in Japan. The series was adapted into an anime by Studio Pierrot from 2004 to 2012, and has four feature-length animations, rock musicals, video games, and a ton of other merchandise.

The English language broadcast premiered on Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim block in 2006, and you currently find the Japanese and English language versions now streaming on Hulu.