New Demon Slayer Funko Pops Include Muscle Mouse, Tengen, Aoi, Daki and More

This week's anime Funko Pop drops are all about One Piece and Demon Slayer, with the latter getting a full wave that includes a Muscle Mouse exclusive, Aoi and Tengen with Chase variants, Daki, Kimono versions of Tanjirio, Zenitsu, and Inosuke, and more. Pre-orders are available via the links below. Note that US shipping is free at Entertainment Earth on orders $79+.

How to Watch Demon Slayer Movie 2024

Releasing across theaters in the United States and Canada on February 23rd with both Japanese and English language dubbed audio, tickets are now on sale for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Hashira Training-. As for what to expect from the new movie event, Aniplex and Crunchyroll tease the event as such:

"Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Hashira Training- will feature 'A Connected Bond: Daybreak and First Light' (Episode 11) from the Swordsmith Village Arc, featuring the conclusion of the fierce battle between Tanjiro and Upper Four demon Hantengu, as well as Nezuko's triumph over the sun. Seamlessly followed by Episode 1 of the highly anticipated Hashira Training Arc, featuring the start of training conducted by the Hashira in preparation for the forthcoming final battle against Muzan Kibutsuji, an episode never before seen by audiences."

Demon Slayer: What Is the Infinity Castle Arc?

Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc runs from Chapter 128 through 136 of Gotoge's original manga series, and without giving too much away, the final chapter of the arc leads to a massive cliffhanger that immediately starts the Infinity Castle arc. This could make for one heck of a cliffhanger to leave fans waiting for Season 5 in the future, or it could end up sneakily happening this Spring. Rather than being an abrupt cliffhanger after weeks of training episodes, the final episodes of this season could use the start of those final battles to properly set the stage for a new season.

Importantly, there are only two more arcs before Demon Slayer ends so it's a matter of how the anime decides to tackle them. The Infinity Castle arc runs for 47 chapters as the longest arc in the manga overall, and leads to the final battle arc which is half that length. Depending on how the anime adapts this material, this easily could be another two or three seasons (or maybe even a grand finale movie).

Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc will then fully premiere Season 4 some time later this Spring, but has yet to announce a concrete release date as of the time of this writing. if you are not caught up with Demon Slayer ahead of season four, don't sweat. The show is easy to find online as Crunchyroll and Hulu are streaming seasons one through three.