New Devil May Cry Season 2 Trailer Shares Fresh Look at Classic Villains

Netflix has seen significant success in adapting beloved video game franchises into animated series, with producer Adi Shankar a major reason for the streaming platform’s track record. Following the recent introduction of Dante in Devil May Cry season one, the Capcom demon hunter is returning on May 12th. When last we left the animated adaptation, the show teased that Dante’s brother, Virgil, was set to play a much larger role in what was to come. With Netflix releasing a brand new trailer to hype up the highly anticipated second season, Devil May Cry is teasing the arrival of a classic villain who has yet to appear in the animated series.

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Devil May Cry’s second season is set to split its time between Dante and Virgil, with the villain role seemingly jumping from the White Rabbit of the first season to that of Arius. For those who don’t know, the moustached antagonist was the primary foe of the video game sequel, Devil May Cry 2. The head of the nefarious company known as Uroboros, Arius was teased in the first season’s final episode, but he isn’t the only villain appearing this time around. Mundus, the big bad of the original Devil May Cry video game, is also shown during the trailer, potentially meaning that Dante and Virgil are going to have two villains to tangle with. You can check out the new trailer below.

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Dante & Virgil: A Match Made in Hell

Netflix

Throughout the Devil May Cry franchise, the rivalry between Dante and Virgil has long been a focal point. While Dante has routinely fought on behalf of the human world, Virgil has been deadset on a quest to attain more power. From the official tagline for the upcoming second season, it’s clear that the sibling rivalry is only heating up in the Netflix animated adaptation, “A war between worlds ignites as Dante must battle the only force that mirrors his own: his estranged twin brother Vergil. In the second season of our record-breaking series, Dante must confront his own devils and the feeling of family he lost as a child. With the reemergence of Vergil, will Dante lay to rest old demons or fall victim to them?”

Devil May Cry’s first season wasn’t a direct adaptation of the events of the games, but it certainly pulled quite a lot of influence from the franchise. Showrunner Adi Shankar has gone on record stating that he has a serious love for the story of Dante, and the series proves it. There are countless easter eggs from the original video game series that made appearances in Netflix’s animated series so far, with Dante even mentioning that he had taken part in a mission in Resident Evil’s Raccoon City. For the second season, we fully expect that Shankar and the animation team will dive further into Capcom lore.

What do you think of the new look at Dante and Virgil in Devil May Cry’s second season? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!