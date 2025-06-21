Netflix’s Devil May Cry Creator, Adi Shankar, Hints at “Different” Second Season

Dante hit the ground floor running when Netflix decided to release an animated adaptation of Devil May Cry, with creator Adi Shankar leading the charge. Quickly following the first season finale, the streaming service wasted little time in confirming that a second season was on the way. While a release date has yet to be revealed for the return of the video game adaptation, Shankar has been more than willing to hint at what is to come. Considering Dante was having a tough time in the final moments of the first season finale, it makes sense that things will look a little different for Capcom’s biggest demon hunter.

In chatting with the outlet Esquire, Shankar dove right into his plans for the second season and how Dante’s brother Vergil will have a much larger role to play, “My plan was always to build and expand Devil May Cry. Season 1 had to be the gateway drug, but season 2, the storytelling is going to pivot. Season 2 is going to be different, stylistically and tonally, from season 1. Vergil is a big, very important character. It’s essentially a new show. I have goals. I want to body Arcane, surpass it in viewership… Arcane is the Joker lighting cash on fire, and it’s great. With season 2 of Devil May Cry, I want to beat that. Show up to a tank fight with a water balloon and destroy the tank. Because that’s cool.”

Devil May Cry Vs Anime

During the same interview, Shankar explained that he does not consider his work to be “anime” but wants it to be viewed Devil May Cry is not anime, “It’s in the lineage of X-Men, Batman: The Animated Series, Gargoyles, and UltraForce. I grew up on action-heavy Saturday cartoons. American Saturday morning cartoons were fu***** sick. I didn’t even live in America and I watched them! They made me want to be here. But they were boxed in by broadcast standards, and I wondered what these stories would become if they weren’t held back. That’s the space I’m building. Carry forward the language of the era and elevate it for an audience grown up but still craves that style and energy. I’m not chasing the grammar of anime.”

How Did Devil May Cry Season One End?

Despite Dante saving the Earth, things didn’t end well for the Capcom action hero when the first animated season came to an end. Captured by DarkCom, the son of Sparda was placed into a state of stasis as the United States began invading the demon-packed universe. Luckily, Dante’s brother Vergil was front and center in the final moments of the season finale as he was looking to fight back the invading forces and save the innocent demons of that world.

