Devil May Cry Creator Talks Working With Kevin Conroy: “A Massive Aura”

Devil May Cry’s Adi Shankar isn’t just a producer, he’s a genre alchemist. With credits like Castlevania, The Grey, and Captain Laserhawk under his belt, Shankar has built his career on taking beloved stories and bringing them to the screen with a raw, adult edge. But Devil May Cry presented a unique challenge: striking the perfect balance between the game’s inherent campy cool and the emotional depth lurking beneath the surface.

Shankar’s vision here was as much about embracing the eccentricity of the source material as it was about delivering an original story that fans would love. This quest led him to work with the late Kevin Conroy, the legendary voice behind Bruce Wayne across the Batman: The Animated Series and the Arkham games, amid many other DC projects and his broader voice acting portfolio. As Kevin lends his nuanced talent to the role of Vice President Baines, his posthumous performance serves as a memorable, bittersweet tribute.

Adi Shankar Talks Kevin Conroy

“I was definitely nervous working with Kevin.” Shankar shared with ComicBook when asked if the two had had any memorable interactions. He then spoke about the significance of Kevin’s involvement in a big western animated series like Devil May Cry, “The thing with Kevin Conroy is, it’s like he could just see through everything. There was an inner knowing that he had, that I was aware of. A massive aura.” Conroy died on November 10th, 2022, of intestinal cancer. However, while the legendary voice actor didn’t live long enough to see his work for Devil May Cry hit Netflix screens worldwide, his work for this iconic franchise (and many others) means his voice will always live on.

At its core, Devil May Cry follows Dante—a half-demon, for-hire devil hunter armed with his trusty dual pistols and the giant sword Rebellion. His journey is as much about battling external demonic forces as it is about confronting his inner scars. In Adi Shankar’s rebooted alternate timeline, a younger, brash version of Dante—closer in age to his Devil May Cry 3 incarnation—faces down a menacing demonic threat led by the mysterious White Rabbit, a villain determined to merge the human and demon worlds into one chaotic mess. Spanning eight episodes, the series blends high-speed action with emotional moments that hit fans right in the feels.

Interestingly, one of the most controversial aspects of Netflix’s Devil May Cry was its casting. Johnny Yong Bosch, known for his work as Nero in the original video games, stepped in to voice a younger, edgier Dante and many fans were not thrilled. Meanwhile, Scout Taylor-Compton (Halloween, The Runaways) rebooted Lady into a futuristic, battle-hardened soldier, casting aside the classic schoolgirl look for a more uncompromising take on the character. While the poignant return of Kevin Conroy as VP Baines served as a bittersweet reminder that legends never truly die, his performance was the perfect blend of wary wisdom and lingering menace.

Everything To Know About Devil May Cry Season 2

Luckily for fans of the series, Netflix has already announced a Season 2 of Adi Shankar’s Devil May Cry. But for anyone who has yet to finish Season 1, beware that we’ll be diving into spoiler territory with the rest of this article. It is unknown when exactly the new season will come out, but fans can expect it to follow Dante’s journey after he’s betrayed by Lady and held captive by Darkcom as the U.S. invades Hell and mines it for resources. Dante’s older twin brother Vergil is expected to play a much bigger role in the second season, although he’s been brainwashed by Mundus, so the brothers might once again reunite on opposing sides of the battlefield.